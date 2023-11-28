PWHL Boston will play home games at Lowell’s Tsongas Center, including home opener Jan. 3

The Tsongas Center opened in 1998 with a capacity of 6,500 and is home to UMass Lowell’s hockey and basketball teams. It is also typically home to the MIAA basketball state championship games .

With just over one month to go before its inaugural season begins, the PWHL announced Tuesday that its Boston team will play home games at UMass Lowell’s Tsongas Center, starting with the home opener Jan. 3 against Minnesota.

“The Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell has hosted many talented players over the past 25 years and the opportunity to add the best women’s hockey players in the world to that list is an honor,” Keith Vaske, Tsongas Center general manager, said in a statement.

Advertisement

“The University of Massachusetts Lowell and OVG360 take great pride in creating a great environment for the hockey fans in the city of Lowell, the UMass Lowell community, and the Greater Merrimack Valley Region and now, we are excited to welcome the PWHL and its players to be a part of that experience.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The league’s full schedule has not yet been released. Many other details, including team nicknames and logos, as well as broadcast information, also have yet to be announced.

League opener is Jan. 1

The PWHL will hit the ground running in 2024, with the first game slated for New Year’s Day at 12:30 p.m. New York will visit Toronto to start the season, and the remaining five home openers will be spaced out over the following two weeks.

“Giving our athletes the opportunity to step onto the ice to compete in front of our passionate fans has been the driving force of our efforts, and it’s going to be an exciting reality on New Year’s Day,” PWHL advisory board member Stan Kasten said in a statement. “It’s time for the best women’s hockey players in the world to lift our game to greater heights.”

Advertisement

Each team’s home opener will be held at its primary venue for the season. Locations of neutral-site games have yet to be announced, though the league has indicated that such games could be played throughout the season.

Minnesota’s Xcel Energy Center, also home to the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, is the largest venue of the six, with a capacity of 18,000. Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre is the smallest, with seating for 2,600 fans.

Other venues include The Arena at TD Place (Ottawa), Total Mortgage Arena (New York), and Verdun Auditorium (Montreal).

The full schedule of PWHL home openers:

Toronto (vs. New York): Monday, Jan. 1, at 12:30 p.m., at Mattamy Athletic Centre

Ottawa (vs. Montreal): Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 7 p.m., at The Arena at TD Place

Boston (vs. Minnesota): Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m., at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

New York (vs. Toronto): Friday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m., at Total Mortgage Arena

Minnesota (vs. Montreal): Saturday, Jan. 6, at 3:30 p.m., at Xcel Energy Center

Montreal (vs. Boston): Saturday, Jan. 13, at 3:30 p.m., at Verdun Auditorium

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.