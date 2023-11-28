Elevator drop at platinum mine in South Africa kills 11 workers, injures 75

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An elevator suddenly dropped while carrying workers to the surface in a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 and injuring 75, the mine operator said Tuesday.

It happened Monday evening at the end of the workers' shift at a mine in the northern city of Rustenburg. The injured workers were hospitalized.

Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats) CEO Nico Muller said in a statement it was “the darkest day in the history of Implats.” Implats said an investigation had already begun into what caused the elevator to drop.