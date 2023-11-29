6 ‘Spinal Tap’ moments to savor before the sequel

Now, nearly four decades since “This Is Spinal Tap” hit theaters in 1984, marking Rob Reiner’s directorial debut, the band is getting back together again, onscreen. Though plans for a sequel were first announced last year, Reiner recently shared some tidbits about “Spinal Tap II,” which is set to begin shooting in late February, during an episode of a podcast hosted by comedian Richard Herring. Among other big names, the sequel will feature Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Garth Brooks.

Long before Taylor Swift and Beyoncé brought the concert experience to the big screen with “The Eras Tour” and “Renaissance,” a fictional, British heavy-metal band redefined the music documentary. They weren’t the best band, but they were “one of England’s loudest.” In 1982, they wore their hair big — and liked their sandwich bread and set pieces big, too. Not to mention, the bigger the cushion . . .

But they’ve got nothing on the real stars here — lead shredder Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), lead singer and rhythm guitarist David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), and bassist Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer). In addition to helming the sequel, Reiner will also reprise his role as documentary filmmaker Martin “Marty” DiBergi. And here’s hoping that SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, who played a record company rep named Bobbi Flekman, also returns now that the Hollywood strikes are over.

The largely-improvised original film, co-written by the three leads, was inspired by Scorsese’s documentary “The Last Waltz” and traces the band’s rise and fall, from its boyish beginnings to its psychedelic phase to its washed-up days on tour in America. When Reiner first previewed the film in Dallas, Texas, people “didn’t know what the heck they were looking at,” the director said. Janet Maslin, reviewing the mock-doc for The New York Times, wrote “it stays so wickedly close to the subject that it is very nearly indistinguishable from the real thing.”

Since then, Guest, McKean, and Shearer have all played real concerts as their fictional Spinal Tap characters and found no shortage of success outside of their spandex-wearing alter-egos.

In anticipation of the sequel, here are six of our favorite “Spinal Tap” moments. What are yours? Together, maybe we can turn it up to 11.

Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, and Michael McKean in "This Is Spinal Tap." Turner Classic Movies

1. The “miniature bread” scene. Watch Nigel, backstage, trying to fold a big slice of lunch meat in between tiny slices of bread before throwing up his hands when he realizes the olives don’t even have pimentos in them. “It’s a big catastrophe!” he complains to the band’s ineffectual manager (played by the late Tony Hendra) before coming to his senses. “It does disturb me, but I rise above it, I’m a professional.” Has any movie ever skewered backstage riders so brilliantly? Can “Spinal Tap II” do it again?

2. Turn it up to 11. It’s hard to think of a more meme-able scene than the one where Nigel and Marty talk about amping up. After Nigel explains in great detail why the band always turns their volume dials to 11, the documentarian asks, “Why don’t you just make 10 louder?” The answer, of course: “ . . . These go to 11.”

3. McKean living the dream. If you watched Netflix’s “Better Call Saul,” it might take a minute to remember Michael McKean playing anyone other than Jimmy McGill’s older brother, Charles McGill — a role he inhabited so completely and memorably. But years before he played the erudite attorney, he rocked a blond mane and sang about his love for big bottoms in a song (in)appropriately titled “Big Bottoms” and featuring lyrics like, “The looser the waistband, the deeper the quicksand.” What does that even mean?

4. Nigel’s “solo.” Just watch it. Then watch Led Zeppelin’s “Dazed and Confused” performed live at Madison Square in 1973. Jimmy Page famously used a violin bow on his guitars to explore all sorts of “sonic possibilities,” according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which has the guitarist’s violin bow on loan.

5. The great Stonehenge mixup. After Nigel draws an imagined Stonehenge set piece on a napkin and mixes up the measurements — 18 inches instead of 18 feet — band manager Ian Faith (Hendra) must deal with the consequences in a meeting with the confused set designer in Austin, Texas. “But this is what you asked for,” she says, gesturing at the dinky stage prop, as Faith realizes the mistake and horror dawns. “Haven’t you ever been to Stonehenge?” he sputters. “The triptychs are 20 feet high! You can stand four men up them!”

6. Boston gets name-checked. Hendra’s straight face gets searingly funny results throughout the film. “The Boston gig has been canceled,” he tells the band at one point during their tour. “I wouldn’t worry about it, though, it’s not a big college town.”

