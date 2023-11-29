Anthony Veasna So’s ‘Songs on Endless Repeat’ offers a glimpse of the losses and challenges facing a California Cambodian community

Anthony Veasna So’s debut short story collection, “Afterparties,” was published in 2021, just months after he died from an accidental drug overdose. The book went on to become a New York Times bestseller, as well as win the John Leonard Prize for Best First Book and the Ferro-Grumley Award for LGBTQ Fiction. “Songs on Endless Repeat: Essays and Outtakes” gathers a complementary selection of So’s essays and chapters of an unpublished novel, “Straight Thru Cambotown.” The fragments of fiction, as Jonathan Dee notes in his foreword, constituted So’s graduate thesis at Syracuse University where Dee was So’s teacher and adviser.

These chapters, which intermingle irregularly with new nonfiction as well as essays previously published in The New Yorker, Ninth Letter, The Millions, and n+1, offer immediate and immersive glimpses into So’s Cambodian-American community in California. There’s plenty of humor here, but it rubs intimate and sharp shoulders with raw, elemental depictions of the losses, challenges, and heartbreaks stemming from the horrors of Pol Pot’s regime.

The essay topics range from So’s youth and the music and pop culture that moved him, to his experience of losing a friend to suicide. “Manchester Street” limns the specificities of So’s family’s life, encompassing their community’s stories and the older generation’s efforts to remove themselves from poverty and offer their kids something more — education, social elevation — while keeping their own culture alive. (“All our parents do is push us. Pushing toward America, pushing for advancement. Pushing against America, pushing for preservation.”)

There’s So’s wild, wide-ranging, and visceral take on the “Crazy Rich Asians” movie: “… by the time the trailer was uploaded to YouTube, my expectations for it … were high. It would either blow my mind and inspire me with its exuberant diversity or enrage and offend me due to its total political failure. Supporting or rejecting this movie as an Asian American would be a complicated and tumultuous affair, like loving your tone-deaf grandparents while hating the idea of going out with them in public.” Happily, his feverish expectations and impassioned analysis of the film in no way prevent So from spot-on and beautifully worded assessments. (“Michelle Yeoh’s performance as Eleanor is tight-lipped intensity incarnate,” may be my particular favorite.)

In “Deep Reality,” a wonderfully expressive, unremittingly searing piece, So explores the vagaries of reality TV, exploring how it has insinuated and entrenched itself into our lives, an insidious analgesic. In one anecdote, he describes a university event that showcased “Queer Eye”’s Antoni Porowski. Later, discussing the event with a student, he asked what she thought of it.

“‘I loved it,’ she said. ‘He’s just such a nice person.’ ‘Well,’” So replied, “‘isn’t that the bare minimum of what people should be? … Nice. It doesn’t seem like that should be applauded, and it definitely isn’t something that makes anyone interesting.’”

His response launched a lively classroom discussion, leading So to realize that “it was clear that instead of engaging with challenging ideas, or ideas that had the remote possibility of being challenging, these students had cast their lot with niceness.”

Between these nonfiction frames, the engaging story of three cousins shines through in pieces of “Straight Thru Cambotown.” Looming large is Peou, a formidable matriarchal figure and community leader, and her relationship with her sisters’ kids, Darren, Vinny, and Molly. Even as the younger generation tries to navigate their mixed California-Cambodian life, Peou holds sway with her off-the-books loan-sharking business. But she also loves her niece and nephews with the fierceness of a determined mother. In one scene, playing cassettes in the car, the trio ask Peou to translate the lyrics of a Khmer song; losing herself in the instrumental music, Peou struggles to conjure the words. Instead, she blames the quality of the tape. “‘You mean we won’t ever understand the lyrics?’” Vinny asks. ‘No, I’m not saying that,’” she replies. “‘But you know, some things are just lost. So, don’t waste your life thinking about it.’”

Vinny is in a band called the Khmai Kong Rappers; Darren is studying the philosophy of comedy at Stanford. Molly is back home, aimless, after graduating from NYU. In the aftermath of Peou’s death and the frenzied preparations for her much-anticipated funeral, Molly wakes up one day to both real and metaphorical headaches: “At twenty-five, Molly still hated mornings with the same intensity she had as a teenager. She had resigned herself long ago to never being a morning person, had always woken up feeling the ridiculous shame of existing, the shame of taking up space in this corrupt world, the shame of not being grateful that she was indeed alive, that she had been conceived by her parents in spite of higher powers hell-bent on punishing some kinds of people and not others. And it didn’t help that this morning, louder than all that was crowding her mind, she heard her mother yelling, ‘Stupidhead! Stupidhead! Stupidhead!’” (This name-calling, in one of the novel’s funnier moments, heralds a disagreement between Peou’s sisters over whether or not to include Peou’s favorite dessert.) More hijinks ensue when Molly, Darren, and Vinny are dispatched to collect delicacies for the funeral, but So leaves plenty of breathing space for Molly’s eulogy, an unsparing testament to Peou’s life and clarity of vision.

In both his fiction and nonfiction, So’s generous writing spirit shines through, capturing a community of people in flux, all of whom are trying to make space for themselves — and each other — in a sometimes-claustrophobic world.

SONGS ON ENDLESS REPEAT: Essays and Outtakes

By Anthony Veasna So

Ecco, 240 pp., $28.99

Daneet Steffens is a journalist and critic. You can find her @daneetsteffens.