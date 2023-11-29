‘Girls5eva’ fan club may grow after show’s revival on Netflix

“Girls5eva,” the supremely satirical take on a 1990s girl band having a comeback, was canceled by Peacock last year. It was bad news, until Netflix decided to pick it up for a third season. Now it’s very good news, since the show will have access to more viewers than ever thanks to its massive new home.
Filming of the third season wrapped before the WGA and SAG-AFTA strikes, and star Sara Bareilles recently told The Wrap that she’s hoping for an early 2024 premiere. “I’m going in for my ADR sessions in the next couple weeks,” she said, “and I know that our creatives are locking the edits and they’re working on sound mix and all that stuff.”
I’ve consistently enjoyed this punchy comedy, with its many jokes per minute. The fake pop songs, most written by Jeff Richmond and show creator Meredith Scardino, are a great extra, too, simultaneously awful and irresistible. “We’re gonna be famous 5eva,” they sing in the theme song, “‘cuz 4eva’s 2 short.” I can’t get enough of the comic delivery of Renée Elise Goldsberry, who plays a narcissist to perfection.
The first two seasons continue to stream on Peacock, but they will be available on Netflix in tandem with the release of season 3.
