‘Girls5eva’ fan club may grow after show’s revival on Netflix

“Girls5eva,” the supremely satirical take on a 1990s girl band having a comeback, was canceled by Peacock last year. It was bad news, until Netflix decided to pick it up for a third season. Now it’s very good news, since the show will have access to more viewers than ever thanks to its massive new home.

Filming of the third season wrapped before the WGA and SAG-AFTA strikes, and star Sara Bareilles recently told The Wrap that she’s hoping for an early 2024 premiere. “I’m going in for my ADR sessions in the next couple weeks,” she said, “and I know that our creatives are locking the edits and they’re working on sound mix and all that stuff.”