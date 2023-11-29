Publishers for Palestine organizes global reading event

Earlier this month, Publishers for Palestine released a statement condemning Israel’s “incessant bombardment of Gaza as a form of collective punishment” and decrying “white supremacist, colonial, and capitalist systems of erasure, extraction, and control” such as the firing of Artforum’s David Velasco after the magazine published an open letter in support of Palestinian liberation and critical of cultural institutions that issued no opinion about the Israeli bombing of residents in Gaza. (The letter was later revised to note that the petition’s authors “share revulsion” at the “horrific” deaths resulting from the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 and “mourn all civilian casualties.”)

Publishers for Palestine, a global collective of more than 300 publishers and publishing industry workers, has organized #ReadPalestine, a weeklong international event that begins today, coinciding with the United Nations’ International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The initiative encourages people to read literature by Palestinian and Palestinian diaspora authors, including fiction, poetry, and nonfiction books on history, politics, culture as well as “organizing, resistance, and solidarity for a Free Palestine.”

Against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, some in the publishing world are mobilizing on a different front.

Publishers for Palestine has compiled a Free Palestine Reading List, a collection of ebook titles in nine languages, including French, Spanish, Slovenian, Arabic, Catalan, Greek, Polish, and Indonesian that readers can download for free through Dec. 5 via the organization’s website. Currently more than 30 titles are available; organizers expect more to be added.

Books on the list include:

City Lights Books’ “Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear” by Mosab Abu Toha, the acclaimed poet with ties to Harvard who, according to personal and family reports, was recently detained and beaten by Israeli forces.

“Understanding the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict: A Primer,” by Phyllis Bennis, an American Jewish activist and fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies, and offered by Northampton-based Interlink Books.

“Out of Time: The Collected Stories of Samira Azzam,” translated by Ranya Abdelrahman, features snapshots of life in Palestine and Lebanon in the first half of the 20th century, and is published by ArabLit Books, a crowdfunded collective that publishes Arabic works in translation.

“The Drone Eats With Me,” by Atef Abu Saif, published by Comma Books, an eyewitness account of the 2014 Israeli invasion of Gaza.

The #ReadPalestine initiative also includes a number of virtual panels over the coming week, including a Dec. 4 event hosted by Librarians and Archivists with Palestine, where Columbia professor of Modern Arab Studies Rashid Khalidi will discuss his book “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017.″

More panels, readings, book suggestions, and events can be found on Publishers for Palestine’s website.







