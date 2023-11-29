Sam Wasson, author of new Francis Ford Coppola biography, likes a good doorstopper

In his new biography “The Path to Paradise: A Francis Ford Coppola Story,” Sam Wasson tells the story of a true dreamer and the price he has paid for his greatest dreams. Wasson has chronicled Hollywood in six previous books, including “The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Days of Hollywood” and “Fosse,” the basis of the TV series “Fosse/Verdon.” He lives in Los Angeles.

WASSON: Budd Schulberg’s memoir, “Moving Pictures: Memories of a Hollywood Prince.” I don’t often reread books but I am this one. Schulberg wrote the screenplay for “On the Waterfront.” It’s one of the greatest Hollywood memoirs because he grew up in the movie business. I’m also reading a book about the study of the Talmud, “The People of the Book” by Samuel Heilman. I’m interested in the anthropology of Hollywood, of who we are as a culture, and so in trying to figure that out you have to go back to the Jews. Usually, though, I read novels as much as possible because nonfiction is my work.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

BOOKS: What was the last novel you read?

Advertisement

WASSON: “Buddenbrooks”! Awful! This Thomas Mann thing, I do not get it. And I love the big novel. It’s one of the things that a movie can’t do is take that kind of time. My favorite book is Proust’s “In Search of Lost Time.” I love Lawrence Durrell’s “Alexandria Quartet.”

BOOKS: Is there a book you have repeatedly attempted to read without success?

WASSON: “Pale Fire,” which tortures me because I’m such a Nabokov reader. I read the novel with such intensity that I squeezed it to death like Lenny and the puppy in “Of Mice and Men.” I don’t know how to have a light touch in my Nabokov reading because I love him so much.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What writers can you read with a lighter touch?

WASSON: Kingsley Amis, Martin Amis, any Amis. The LA writer Bruce Wagner and Richard Yates. And an Irish writer I discovered and love, J.G. Farrell.

BOOKS: Which came first for you, books or movies?

WASSON: Movies. One of the reasons I love movies is because they have a universal language. As a child, it’s a way to get sophisticated experiences that you can’t get from books because you’re not a sophisticated reader, unless you are Mozart. And then I got into reading because of movies. If a movie I loved was based on a book, I would read the novel. That’s how I got into Nabokov — because I saw the movie “Lolita.”

BOOKS: What other gems have you discovered thanks to the movies?

WASSON: I went back to Richard Yates after I saw “Revolutionary Road.” But there aren’t a lot. Most good movies that are based on books are based on middling books. As Otto Preminger said, “Mediocre book, great movie.”

BOOKS: Did you read anything for your book that you would recommend?

WASSON: “Notes,” by Eleanor Coppola, Coppola’s wife. It’s about the making of “Apocalypse Now.” It’s the best book about the toll making a movie takes on the filmmaker and his family.

BOOKS: What kind of reader is Coppola?

WASSON: Coppola reads everything and is inspired by it. His new movie “Megalopolis” was inspired by William Bolitho’s “Twelve Against the Gods.” His film “The Conversation” was influenced by Hermann Hesse’s “Steppenwolf.” His respect for literature is so profound that he insists on putting the author’s name above the movie title, even with John Grisham’s “The Rainmaker.”

Advertisement

BOOKS: What are your reading habits?

WASSON: I avoid making plans on the weekend during the day so I can read all day. I bought my house because it has so many different places to sit and read. I can be in a fireplaced-living-room mode or a lounge-chair-out-in-the-yard mode. My house also has small rooms, which I prefer to read in. I don’t want to read in a big room because my mind wanders.

BOOKS: Can you remember what you read?

WASSON: I’ll remember the feeling of reading a book and where I read it, but not much else sometime. Isn’t that depressing? Even if you do remember a book, you’ve grown and changed, so how can you say you’ve really read it?