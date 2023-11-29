Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

STEPHEN SANCHEZ “Until I Found You,” the breakthrough single from this Nashville-based crooner, is made for closed-eye slow dancing under a mirror ball, with Sanchez’s sugarplum-sweet vocals completely selling his heartstring-plucking lyrics about finding true love. His debut album “Angel Face” leans even more fully into pop’s past, employing wall of sound production on “Evangeline” and getting wild on the piano-led rave-up “Shake.” Dec. 1, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

BUFFALO TOM The local fuzz-pop heroes will preview tracks from their forthcoming album “Jump Rope,” which will be their first new full-length since 2018′s “Quiet and Peace.” Dec. 2, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

Advertisement

BAR ITALIA On their latest album “The Twits,” this London post-punk trio throws down moody, spiky rockers like the churning “Real house wibes (desperate house vibes)” and sulky ballads like the slow-burning “Shoo.” Dec. 5, 7 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country





CÒIG The Canadian Celtic traditionalists-plus bring their treatment of Christmas favorites (and their own contributions to the genre as well) to the area as part of the Brian O’Donovan Legacy Series. Dec. 3, 4 p.m. $28. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 617-776-6896, www.burren.com

MR SUN Darol Anger and his cohorts (Joe K. Walsh, Grant Gordy, and Aidan O’Donnell) in Mr Sun have just released their string band reimagination of Duke Ellington’s “Nutcracker Suite,” and will do it live on Wednesday. This promises to be one of the more interesting seasonal shows on offer this year. Dec. 6, 7 p.m. $20, $25. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

BIG LAZY Stephen Ulrich and his instrumental noir-twang combo Big Lazy make a welcome return to this Mass Ave. basement club. While there’s been no music branded with the Big Lazy name of late, Ulrich recently released a sampling of the music he was commissioned to write for NPR’s “This American Life,” so the guess here is that some of that will make its way into Thursday’s setlist. Dec. 7, 8 p.m. $15. Lizard Lounge, 1667 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-547-0759, www.lizardloungeclub.com

Advertisement

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

DELTA GENERATORS The galvanizing foursome more than lives up to its name, merging deep blues and roots into an electrifying take on Americana. The band comprises singer-harmonica player Brian Templeton, brothers Charlie and Rick O’Neal on, respectively, guitar and bass, and drummer Jeff Armstrong. Dec. 1, 8 p.m. $25. The Music Room, 541 Main St., West Yarmouth. 508-694-6125, www.musicroomcapecod.com

HARVEY DIAMOND TRIO WITH FRANCISCO MELA The thoughtful and lyrical pianist, a local treasure who was among the final students of jazz guru Lennie Tristano, is joined by renowned Cuban drummer Mela (McCoy Tyner, Joe Lovano, etc.), and seasoned bassist Jon Dreyer. Dec. 3, 7 and 8:45 p.m. No cover, reservations recommended. The Mad Monkfish, 524 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-441-2116, www.themadmonkfish.com

ANA PETROVA ORGAN PROJECT Mandorla Music presents the impressive young Kazakh keyboardist’s latest venture, with Israeli alto and sopranino saxophonist Lihu Haruvi and Grammy-winning drummer Mark Walker, performing originals, pieces by other female composers, and organ jazz classics. Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m. $15. Peabody Hall, Parish of All Saints, 209 Ashmont St., Dorchester. www.dotjazz.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

CONCORD ORCHESTRA Under the direction of new music director Zeke Fetrow, the volunteer Concord Orchestra offers up an intriguing program of Jennifer Higdon’s “Blue Cathedral” and Jeff Beal’s “The Paper Lined Shack” with soprano Ann Moss, paired with Prokofiev’s Suite No. 2 from the beloved ballet “Romeo and Juliet.” Dec. 1 and 2, 8 p.m. 51 Walden Performing Arts Center, Concord. 978-369-4967, www.concordmaorchestra.com

Advertisement

THE JAMESON SINGERS The ambitious auditioned community choir stages a British invasion for the holidays, presenting music from the British Isles from the Renaissance through the 21st century. The program includes pieces such as William Byrd’s motet “Ne irascaris, Domine,” William Harris’s gilded Anglican anthem “Faire Is the Heaven,” and Jonathan Dove’s solstice carol “Ring Out, Wild Bells.” Dec. 2, 8 p.m. First Church in Cambridge; Dec. 3, 3 p.m. Second Church in Newton. www.jamesonsingers.org

BOSTON BAROQUE It’s “Messiah” time for Boston Baroque, and the orchestra has a top-shelf slate of soloists booked for the oratorio: soprano Amanda Forsythe, mezzo-soprano Tamara Mumford, tenor and recent Grammy Award nominee Karim Sulayman, and bass Roderick Williams. As always, founding music director Martin Pearlman conducts. Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., GBH’s Calderwood Studio; Dec. 3, 3 p.m., NEC’s Jordan Hall. 617-987-8600, http://baroque.boston

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

BLACK NATIVITY This annual retelling of the Christmas story through Langston Hughes’s “gospel song-play” is invariably one of the theatrical high points of the year in Boston. Directed by Voncille Ross, “Black Nativity” features gospel music performed by Voices of Black Persuasion and Children of Black Persuasion, and African drumming heralding the birth of Baby Jesus and the Dance of Mary. The narrators are the people of Bethlehem. Among the lead soloists at this year’s production are the Hon. Milton Wright, Mildred Walker, Vivian Cooley-Collier, Dwayne Burgess, Ashley Villard, Jermaine Tullock, Darius Ware, Buddy Hughes, Victoria Dandridge, Serenity Bullock, and Sarah-Alysse Williams. Solo dancers include Desiree Springer, Joe Gonzalez, Kaleisha Chance, and Tennyson Palmer. The orchestra will be led by the Rev. Stephen Hunter Sr. Dec. 1-17. Production by National Center of Afro-American Artists. At Robert J. Orchard Stage, Emerson Paramount Center. 617-824-8400, https://emersontheatres.org/Online/article/BNativity

Advertisement

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A MUSICAL GHOST STORY According to North Shore Music Theatre, more than 1 million people have seen this annual production since it premiered in 1989. David Coffee once again portrays the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge in Jon Kimbell’s adaptation of the Dickens story about one man’s transformation over the course of one magical, revelation-filled night. Directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill, “A Christmas Carol: A Musical Ghost Story” features traditional holiday songs like “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” and “Here We Come A-Wassailing.” Dec. 7-23. North Shore Music Theatre, Beverly. 978-232-7200, www.nsmt.org

THE ROCKY MENORAH CHRISTMAS SHOW Ryan Landry’s uproarious holiday concoctions are a seasonal tradition around here. His latest involves the eye-opening adventures of a pair of elves named Brad Keebler and Janet Winky, who formerly worked for Santa Claus. After their sled breaks down, they encounter Dr. Hermione P. Grinchley, a mad scientist played by Landry himself; Grinchley’s servants, Fuschia and Gift Wrap; Rudy the Red; Rocky the Ready; and Santa himself. The villain of “The Rocky Menorah Christmas Show” is none other than Marjorie Taylor Greene. Narrated by puppet versions of “Boston Public Radio” hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan. Directed by Kiki Samko. Nov. 30-Dec. 23. Ryan Landry and the Gold Dust Orphans. At Iron Wolf Theatre, South Boston Lithuanian Club, South Boston. 800-838-3006, https://rockymenorah.brownpapertickets.com

Advertisement

DON AUCOIN





Dance

BOSTON BHANGRA COMPETITION 2023 The biggest Bhangra competition in North America celebrates 20 years of presenting the high-energy Indian folk dance. It’s a bit like hip-hop meets the colorful feel-good dynamic of Bollywood with a heavy dose of cheerleading acrobatics thrown in for extra pizzazz. Roughly a dozen teams from the US and Canada will battle it out for top honors, with a live music element (Miss Pooja) and food available from Shan A Punjab restaurant. Dec. 1, 6-10 p.m. $20-$100. Strand Theatre, Dorchester. https://bostonbhangra.com/bbc2023/

FOURTH DIMENSION TAP COMPANY With its latest production, the Boston-based professional tap troupe wonders “Where’d All the Time Go?” Using music from the 20th and 21st centuries as a template for showcasing how life changes over the decades, the dance production spotlights just how quickly time passes. Dec. 1-3. $25-$35. Chelsea Theatre Works, Chelsea. https://fourthdimensiontapco.weebly.com/

NOZAMA DANCE COLLECTIVE The contemporary dance collaborative celebrates its 10th anniversary with an evening-length concert titled “RECLAIM.” With a focus on storytelling and reclaiming history, the performance includes world premieres and repertory favorites, and it features guest artists from around Greater Boston. Dec. 2. $20. Boston University Dance Theatre. https://nozamadancecollective.wordpress.com/

MIKKO NISSINEN’S THE NUTCRACKER And if you’re looking to kick-start your holiday spirit, there’s no better way than Boston Ballet’s opulent production of “The Nutcracker.” Featuring the company’s superb dancers and live music by the Boston Ballet Orchestra, the production is a bona fide New England tradition. Expect lavish costumes and larger-than-life set pieces — including a 42-foot Christmas tree — as well as a cast that includes a bevy of adorable children. Through Dec. 31. $25 and up. Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St. bostonballet.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





FABIOLA JEAN-LOUIS: HISTORY IS NOT STATIC In its little Fenway Gallery, the Gardner Museum hosts this pocket-size exhibition of the work of Haitian-American artist Fabiola Jean-Louis, who deploys shopworn signifiers of feminine wealth and influence — extravagant gowns, jewelry, general finery — to magnify the absence of such glorifications of Black women in art history. Accompanying her series of photographs is one the gowns she makes out of paper for her subjects to wear — a symbol of fragility, ephemerality, and their unlikely depiction as the heroes of a story from which they’re most often excluded. Through Jan. 15. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.gardnermuseum.org

FORECAST FORM: ART IN THE CARIBBEAN DIASPORA, 1990s–TODAY Amid the tumult of the 1990s — the dissolution of the Eastern bloc, transnational trade agreements, the internet — Caribbean society found itself in rapid transformation, like most everywhere on the planet. Folded into the upheaval was increased attention in the cultural world to fluid notions of identity, whether national, racial, or otherwise, and artists from the Carribbean, this exhibition suggests, were in the spotlight as never before. Calling itself the “first major group exhibition in the United States to envision a new approach to contemporary art in the Caribbean diaspora,” “Forecast Form” explores the mutability and uncertainty seeded in a fertile decade, still growing today. Through Feb 25. Institute of Contemporary Art Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org

FASHIONED BY SARGENT John Singer Sargent, perhaps the most famous of Bostonian artists (or Bostonian-adjacent; Sargent lived much of his life in Europe), made his mark as a society portraitist largely of well-to-do women like Isabella Stewart Gardner, who became his close patron, confidante, and friend. Inevitably, this meant developing a formidable gift in rendering elaborate gowns and the pernicious drape and glow of an array of fine fabrics, of which Sargent became an established master. This show, organized with the Tate Britain, celebrates that gift, but reaches for deeper contemplation about wealth, social position, the relationship between an artist and the prominent person he was painting, and, of course, how fashion choices become an outward signal of all of these things. Through Jan. 15. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. www.mfa.org, 617-267-9300.

MURRAY WHYTE





32nd ANNUAL DAY WITH(OUT) ART/ WORLD AIDS DAY VIGIL To honor World AIDS Day in 1992, artist Michael Dowling staged a 24-hour vigil at the Boston Center for the Arts. Back then, he invited participants to build a cairn in the center of the Cyclorama. Dowling founded the arts nonprofit SPOKE, which presents the annual event, now 12 hours and preceded by an 11 a.m. ceremony at City Hall Plaza and a processional to the BCA. Portions of the National AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on view, and a community-made art installation about ending HIV/AIDS stigma and remembering lost loved ones. Dec. 1, noon-midnight. Boston Center for the Arts 539 Tremont St. www.spokeart.org/blog/art-as-threshold/i-spoke-to-end-hiv/

CATE McQUAID









EVENTS

Comedy

DEON COLE There are some advantages to getting old, says Deon Cole in his latest special, “Charleen’s Boy,” like being a little more selfish. But there are disadvantages, too. “I can’t chew and hear at the same time,” he says. “I cannot eat corn flakes and watch CNN. I will miss valuable information.” Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. $35-$127. Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. www.chevaliertheatre.com

THE ERIC ANDRE EXPLOSION This live show promises to be as unpredictable as “The Eric Andre Show,” the comedian’s “Twilight Zone” meets “Jackass” talk show that just celebrated its sixth season in Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming. Dec. 5, 6 p.m. $49.50. House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St. www.ticketmaster.com

THE BLACK COMEDY EXPLOSION Jonathon Gates hosts the Black Comedy Explosion away from its usual home at Slade’s, with longtime BCE regular Brooklyn Mike headlining and featuring Kneel Bryant and Mr. Kuze. Dec. 7, 9 p.m. $20-$200. Policeman Post 1018, 500 Morton St., Dorchester. www.eventbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

















Family

LIGHT UP SEAPORT Kick off December with the Seaport’s tree lighting and holiday celebration hosted by Amina Smith and Segun Oduolowu. Before they light up the night, attendees can visit the participating stores in the Holiday Stroll and enjoy musical performances by Boston Children’s Chorus, Miranda Rae, Coral Moons and The Gracenotes. They can even try to spot Betty the Yeti, one of the Seaport’s local celebrities, at the Superette Courtyard. Dec. 1, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Free. Seaport Common, 85 Northern Ave. bostonseaport.xyz

HOLIDAY HAYBALE TREE LIGHTING Celebrate the season with Powisset Farm’s annual haybale tree lighting. Families can enjoy a fire pit, craft-making, and a Solstice Story walk. Hot apple cider, hot chocolate, hot toddies, craft beer, and snacks will be available. Dec. 2, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. Powisset Farm, 37 Powisset St., Dover. thetrustees.org

CHRISTMAS ON THE COMMON The Bridgewater Business Association is hosting a family-friendly Christmas celebration. Kids can snap a picture with Mr. and Mrs. Claus or go for a pony ride in Bridgewater’s Central Square Town Common. Attendees can also enjoy live music, food, and shopping. Dec. 3, noon-4 p.m. Free. Bridgewater Town Hall, 66 Central Square, Bridgewater. bridgewaterbiz.biz

ELENA GIARDINA



