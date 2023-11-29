Boston Beer Co. scores a win on lawsuit over Truly hard seltzer sales

The appeals court disagreed with the plaintiffs’ core argument: that Boston Beer and its top executives committed securities fraud and intentionally deceived investors by masking underlying business troubles with Truly, then the No. 2 hard seltzer in the US market.

At issue was the phenomenal rise of Boston Beer’s stock price amid a boom in hard-seltzer sales early in the COVID-19 pandemic — and the subsequent fall in 2021 as sales of Boston Beer’s Truly brand of drinks lost their fizz.

Executives at Boston Beer Co. can raise a glass or two to this news: A federal appeals court in Manhattan has agreed to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit targeting the company’s overly bubbly projections for its hard seltzer sales.

The ruling by the three-judge panel on Nov. 22 could also bring cheer to C-suites at other public companies. That’s because the Second District appeals court essentially said executives can publicly provide optimistic opinions without fearing litigation, as long as they don’t involve inaccurate or false information.

“This is a case about public companies making forecasts in good faith,” said George Skelly, a partner at law firm Nixon Peabody who represented Boston Beer. “Just because a company wasn’t clairvoyant doesn’t mean there was fraud.”

It’s unclear whether the case will undergo further appeal, either to a full bench of Appeals Court judges or to the Supreme Court. Several lawyers who worked on the case on the plaintiffs’ side at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti did not return emails seeking comment.

And all a Boston Beer spokesman would say is that the company is “pleased with the decision.”

Two law firms initially sued Boston Beer over the dropping stock price in the weeks after the company readjusted sales forecasts in September 2021 to account for slower-than-expected Truly sales. The firms sought class-action status to represent the company’s allegedly aggrieved investors.

Later that fall, U.S. District Court Judge S. Vernon Broderick approved Ayhan Hassan, a restaurateur from Long Island, N.Y., as the lead plaintiff and consolidated the cases into one, in which Kahn Swick & Foti was the lead plaintiff’s law firm. Hassan’s lawyers claim he lost $735,000 due to the Boston Beer executives’ actions.

Lawsuits against prominent public companies are not uncommon in the wake of steep stock-price declines. In this case, the plaintiffs’ lawyers focused on statements chief executive Dave Burwick and founder Jim Koch made in the spring and summer of 2021, expressing their optimism about the continued growth in Truly sales and the broader hard-seltzer category at the time.

Those optimistic projections did not come to pass, and the stock now trades in the $350-per-share range, around where it was trading before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a surge in “off-premise” sales of alcohol. At its peak in the spring of 2021, Boston Beer stock had approached $1,300 a share.

But US District Court Denise Cote ruled a year ago that the plaintiffs’ case failed to adequately state a securities fraud claim. The appeals court, in its ruling last week, agreed with Cote.

In an April 2021 earnings call, for example, Burwick said Boston Beer executives “were very optimistic” about the company’s efforts to get Truly into bars and restaurants as crowds started to return, and Boston Beer was making “a lot of progress” in that regard. The plaintiffs argued this was misleading because Boston Beer had not signed up a significant number of these accounts.

The appellate judges, however, said the fact Boston Beer had failed to penetrate the restaurant market with Truly by mid-2021 doesn’t render the statement the company had been making progress in April untrue. The ruling said the plaintiffs made no effort to assert that Burwick wasn’t, in fact, optimistic about the situation at the time.

Also on that April call, Burwick said he believed the hard-seltzer category would “reaccelerate,” while the plaintiffs pointed out that another Boston Beer executive foresaw a slowdown in that May and June.

However, the appeals court essentially said this statement was taken out of context, because Burwick was responding to an analyst’s question about the category’s full-year growth, not the growth over the next few months. A spring slowdown, the court reasoned, would not necessarily contradict an anticipated sales peak in the summer. However, that hoped-for sales peak never really materialized.

Flash forward two years, and Truly sales have long since gone flat. In fact, nowadays, Twisted Tea is Boston Beer’s hot brand, with increases in “hard” iced tea sales offsetting declines in Truly.

Koch and Burwick didn’t mention the shareholder litigation on the company’s most recent earnings call, on Oct. 26. They talked instead about the upcoming launch of a new Truly drink, Truly Unruly, with eight percent alcohol by volume (a high amount for hard seltzer), growth in sales of Truly Vodka Soda, and the national launch of Truly Tequila Soda in 2024.

The momentum is there, Burwick pledged on the October call, to “find a way to get Truly back to where it needs to be.” And, yes, they got around to talking about beer as well.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.