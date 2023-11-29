Waltham software firm expanding with $2 billion deal

Rocket Software in Waltham continued its recent acquisition binge, agreeing to pay $2.3 billion for part of the applications business of Canadian software firm OpenText.

While many corporate IT departments have moved to cloud computing, Rocket remains focused on catering to big banks, health care systems, and others still relying on older style mainframe computers, the hulking behemoths that have survived for decades despite constant predictions of their demise. OpenText’s unit specializes in COBOL, the 1950s programming language still used for some mainframe applications.

Founded in 1990, Rocket has been growing through acquisitions since Bain Capital took control in 2018. Earlier this year, Rocket missed out on a bid to buy its German rival Software AG for more than $2 billion, but it has rolled up a handful of other mainframe-related firms including Key Resources and B.O.S. this year.