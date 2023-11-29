US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a 5.2% annual rate

In the current fourth quarter, though, economists say growth is likely slowing sharply from the cumulative effects of higher borrowing rates on consumer and business spending. TD Economics, for example, expects growth in the October-December period to come in at a 1.8 percent annual rate.

The government had previously estimated that the economy grew at a 4.9 percent annual rate last quarter.

WASHINGTON — Shrugging off higher interest rates, America’s consumers spent enough to help drive the economy to a brisk 5.2 percent annual pace from July through September, the government reported Wednesday in an upgrade from its previous estimate.

Wednesday’s second estimate of growth for the July-September quarter confirmed that the economy sharply accelerated from its 2.1 percent rate from April through June. It showed that the US gross domestic product — the total output of goods and services — grew at its fastest quarterly rate in nearly two years.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Consumer spending, the lifeblood of the economy, rose at a 3.6 percent annual rate from July through September — still healthy but a downgrade from the previous estimate of 4 percent. Private investment surged at a 10.5 percent annual pace, including a 6.2 percent increase in housing investment, which defied higher mortgage rates.

Advertisement

The economy also received a lift from companies building inventories in anticipation of future sales, which added 1.4 percentage points to quarterly growth. Also driving the third quarter growth was an uptick in spending and investment by governments at all levels — federal, state and local.

The US economy, the world’s largest, has proved resilient even as the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times since March 2022 to fight the worst bout of inflation in four decades. Those higher interest rates have significantly increased consumer and business borrowing costs. But they have also helped ease inflationary pressures: Consumer prices rose 3.2 percent last month from 12 months earlier, a marked improvement from the 9.1 percent year-over-year inflation recorded in June 2022.

Advertisement

The US job market is cooling from the red-hot levels of the past two years. But it’s still healthy by historical standards: Employers are adding an average of 239,000 jobs a month this year. And the unemployment rate has come in below 4 percent for 21 straight months, the longest such streak since the 1960s.

The combination of easing inflation and resilient hiring has raised hopes the Fed can manage a so-called soft landing — raising rates just enough to cool the economy and tame price increases without tipping the economy into recession.

“We continue to forecast ongoing expansion in economic activity, but the pace should slow quite significantly” in the current fourth quarter, said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics. “We anticipate a deceleration in household spending, not only on payback for an unusually strong third quarter but also from the cumulative effects of monetary policy tightening.’’

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development forecast Wednesday that the US economy will expand just 1.5 percent in 2024, down from 2.4 percent in 2023, as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases — 11 of them since March 2022 — continue to restrain growth.