Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Birds noted from Marconi Site overlook in Wellfleet included 2 black-headed gulls, 4 green-winged teal, 1,500 surf scoters, 740 white-winged scoters, 3,400 black scoters, 215 long-tailed ducks, 2 pomarine jaegers, 2,400 razorbills, 350 black-legged kittiwake, 215 Bonaparte’s gulls, 4 lesser black-backed gulls, an Iceland gull, 350 red-throated loons, 80 common loons, 96 great shearwaters, and 22 Manx shearwaters.

Sightings at Fort Hill in Eastham included a possible Western tanager, 20 Eastern bluebirds, 50 cedar waxwings, 5 winter wrens, 3 fox sparrows, 4 yellow-breasted chats, 6 orange-crowned warblers, a black-and-white warbler, and a dickcissel.

Recent sightings on Cape Cod (through Nov. 21) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Advertisement

High numbers of seabirds were also noted off Nauset Beach in Orleans, including 2,100 common eider, 2,300 white-winged scoters, 450 long-tailed ducks, 8,200 razorbills, a black-headed gull, 3,500 herring gulls, 9 lesser black-backed gulls, 630 red-throated loons, 210 common loons, 710 great shearwaters, 4 sooty shearwaters, 48 Manx shearwaters, 650 Northern gannets, 1,250 double-crested cormorants, 40 pine siskins, and 30 snow buntings.

Yet more seabirds from Race Point in Provincetown included 7,000 common eider, 1,500 red-breasted mergansers, a purple sandpiper, 1,900 razorbills, 15 dovekies, a thick-billed murre, 3 common murres, a black guillemot, 700 black-legged kittiwakes, 4,000 Bonaparte’s gulls, 3 Iceland gulls, 35 great shearwaters, 800 Northern gannets, a Lapland longspur, and 80 snow buntings.

Other sightings around the Cape included a white-rumped sandpiper and a great-crested flycatcher in Sandwich, 2 willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, a late Tennessee warbler banded at Wing Island in Brewster, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher in Orleans.