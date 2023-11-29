Two New England eateries make Esquire’s list of best new restaurants in America

Esquire’s Joshua David Stein praised Lehrhaus and its chefs Alex Artinian and Noah Clickstein for creating a menu that celebrates the diaspora of Jewish cuisine.

Esquire released its 2023 list of best new restaurants in America Tuesday, and two New England eateries made the cut. Lehrhaus, a Jewish tavern that opened in Somerville earlier this year, earned a spot on this year’s list, as well as Providence seafood restaurant Gift Horse , which opened in May.

The New England food scene is getting national recognition.

“I’ve been to thousands of restaurants in the past couple of years, but I hadn’t truly felt at home until I walked into Lehrhaus, a Jewish tavern and house of learning,” wrote Stein.

In her story about the restaurant, Globe food writer and restaurant critic Devra First also lauded Lehrhaus for its communal vibes and welcoming atmosphere.

“Imagine a scene from ‘Yentl,’ but including people of all genders, races, ages, and religions, with imaginative cocktails and food,” wrote First. “For Jewish singles, it could also be the best thing to happen since JDate.”

Meanwhile, Esquire food writer Jeff Gordinier praised Providence’s Gift Horse and its team for reinterpreting the raw bar experience.

“Seafood spots in New England tend to be encrusted with centuries of tradition. Nothing wrong with that,” wrote Gordinier. “But at Gift Horse, chefs Ben Sukle and Sky Kim scrape off the barnacles and start anew.”

