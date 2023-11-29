We asked Globe readers to tell us where to find the best Italian sandwiches. Here’s what they said.

A few weeks back, our food writer and restaurant critic, Devra First, went looking for the best Italian sandwiches around Boston, from the North End to the North Shore.

First wrote: “Call it a sub, spuckie, hero, hoagie, grinder, or wedge — it doesn’t matter. When you layer salumi and provolone cheese, apply lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and hot peppers, and lubricate with oil and vinegar, you transcend regionalisms. This is, simply and perfectly, an Italian. With everything.”

The qualifications? “Good bread is key,” she declared. And “the meats must be of the highest quality. Thus, the best Italian sandwiches are often found at Italian delis, where the product and the slicers are close at hand. The provolone deployed makes a real difference. Will it be sharp or mild, aged or young? The oil and vinegar must have a steadying presence: no dripping, no acidic mouth burn, in balance with bread that fights back against sogginess. As an inherently handmade product, an Italian sandwich will be a little different every time. It is helpful if the same person is behind the counter, making your sandwich visit after visit. If the shop has been in the family for decades, this bodes well.”