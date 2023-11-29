23 Top Places to Work winners that excel at championing DEI

Energage and The Boston Globe sought to take a closer look at what companies on the Top Places to Work list are doing to encourage policies that support diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Digging deeper than employees’ opinions of their employers’ efforts, we surveyed human resources departments to find out what companies were actually doing. The detailed questionnaire sent to all Top Places to Work honorees asked about programs and policies related to recruiting and hiring; compensation and benefits; professional development; employee involvement; and visibility of commitment. Of the more than 30 companies that filled out questionnaires, these 23 — presented in alphabetical order — stand out as the 2023 DEI champions.
- Akamai Technologies
- Behavioral Health Network
- CarGurus
- Charles River Laboratories International
- DraftKings
- Entrada Therapeutics
- ezCater
- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.
- FamilyAid
- Insource Services
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
- Justice Resource Institute
- mabl
- Marsh McLennan Agency
- MassMutual
- Nitsch Engineering
- Progress
- RCL Mechanical
- Recorded Future
- Ultragenyx
- UMass Chan Medical School
- Wayside Youth & Family Support Network
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her @ditikohli_.