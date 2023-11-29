Lamacchia Realty tops the list of Massachusetts large companies

View from the top: “I am a big believer in radical transparency,” says chief executive and founder Anthony Lamacchia. “We are pretty darn open about what we’re doing and why we’re doing things — even if it’s not what people want to hear. I think people really appreciate that.”

The leaders of Waltham-based Lamacchia Realty fully expect to grow their business — already a leader in the Massachusetts market — into the No. 1 brokerage in New England. Their formula for success rests on genuinely caring about everyone who works at the company, listening to feedback from all comers, and upholding a firm ethos of communication and collaboration.

In sickness: When business development consultant Mike Morgan caught a severe case of COVID-19, he was out of work for 12 weeks. But during his recovery, Lamacchia or someone else from the office checked in on him every day without ever pressuring him to get back to work, Morgan says. “That showed me a lot right there,” he says. “There was no mention of sick days. It was just, ‘Get better. We got you.’”

Lifelong friends: When Kim Beaulieu started as an administrative assistant at Lamacchia in 2012, she had recently moved from New Jersey and knew almost no one in Massachusetts. In the years since, she has moved up the ladder to the position of human resources director and made many fast friends. “You can tell from the moment you walk in that people take an interest in you as a person, not just a colleague,” Beaulieu says. “I’ve made so many lifelong friends here — most of them were at my wedding and baby shower.”

