Alnylam Pharmaceuticals tops list of largest companies for the third year

The only thing that comes before the science at this Cambridge biotech is the people. Now topping the list for the third straight year, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals cultivates a workplace where innovative and ambitious people feel respected, inspired, and dedicated to achieving medical breakthroughs.
View from the top: “We’re a company that has strong commercial performance and continued innovation, yet retains that kind of entrepreneurial ‘challenge-accepted’ mind-set that makes this such an exciting place for people to work,” says chief executive Yvonne Greenstreet.
Bring a friend: Crystal Davis knew as soon as she started her job as an executive assistant at Alnylam in 2016 that she was on to something special — and she wanted to share her good fortune. “I told all my friends,” laughs Davis, now a senior specialist for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Since she started, she estimates she has referred eight friends who have accepted positions at the company.
Transformative science: Principal scientist Karyn Schmidt had always planned to use her PhD in biochemistry to secure a faculty position and head up a research lab. Then an opening at Alnylam changed her whole outlook on doing science, when she realized she could do the innovative work she wanted and quickly see the results making a difference for patients. “This wasn’t something I originally thought I would have an opportunity to do in biotech,” Schmidt says. “Having that opportunity from leadership has been absolutely phenomenal.”
