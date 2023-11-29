Boston Web Marketing tops the list of the small companies in Massachusetts

Specializing in search-engine optimization, Boston Web Marketing combines the perks of a big company — great benefits, a downtown Boston office — with the vibe of a startup — lots of youthful energy and room to grow — to create a work culture that employees praise as open, collaborative, and exciting.
View from the top: “We’ve always tried to listen to our co-workers and what’s important to them, then make that the foundation of how we do things,” says cofounder and chief executive Stephen Nash.
Getting real: For vice president of operations Matt Wilkos, who has been with the company since its beginning in 2009, what keeps him going is the knowledge that digital marketing can translate into real-world impact for small businesses. “I am still here,” he says, “because I love when customers tell me that they were able to hire more people or buy more trucks.”
Collaborative, not competitive: The work environment at Boston Web Marketing is anything but cutthroat, says SEO specialist Sage Plemenik. Any time she runs into difficulty, she can count on everyone from her peers to company executives to help figure it out. “If my client is distressed, it’s all hands on deck,” Plemenik says. “Everyone is collaborating to solve the problem.”
