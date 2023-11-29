Top Places to Work in Massachusetts 2023: Explore the winners lists and more

One woman at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, the top-ranked largest company for the third year in a row, said she loves her job so much she has encouraged her friends to apply, and eight of them now work at the Cambridge biotech. Eight!

Even if you like your job, the tales people tell about Top Places to Work-ranked employers are jaw-dropping. Wait, you have pajama day, with catered French toast, bacon, and scrambled eggs for lunch? Your CEO made you a quilt when you had a baby? You worked from your boat for two weeks?

Advertisement

This year, due to a strong response from employers and high marks by employees, the Globe has expanded the list of winners to 175, up from 150 in recent years. In all, the employee engagement company Energage, based in Exton, Pennsylvania, invited more than 7,800 organizations with employees in Massachusetts to participate. Nearly 76,000 workers at 347 companies responded to the survey questions rating their employers on leadership, values, training, benefits, and other metrics. The rankings are broken down into four size categories: small (50-99 employees); medium (100-249); large (250-999); and largest (1,000 or more). The data for these rankings is based on company profiles at the time the surveys were conducted earlier this year.

And it’s not just the bacon at BioProcure/Prendio, the baby quilts at Nitsch Engineering, and the flexible work locations (a boat!) at Progress that make people like their jobs. It’s the less tangible things. The survey statement that carries the most weight in the rankings is “I believe this company is going in the right direction,” followed by, “This company enables me to work at my full potential” and “I feel genuinely appreciated at this company.”

Advertisement

Of course, knowing that executives at Wayside Youth & Family Support Network are finding new ways to measure — and combat — bias in the office helps accomplish all three of those things. As does getting a week of paid time off to volunteer, a benefit at Braintree footwear company OOFOS, or even just seeing a photo of your daughter’s college graduation on a big screen at Cullinan Oncology in Cambridge.

These are all little things that add up, in a very big way.

Explore the winners’ lists (by company size) and more:

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2024 TOP PLACES TO WORK SURVEY: Visit bostonglobe.com/nominate

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her @ktkjohnston.