Top large employers in Massachusetts for 2023

Due to a strong response from employers and high marks by employees, this year — the 16th that The Boston Globe has produced the Top Places to Work list — we have expanded the list of winners to 175, up from 150 in recent years. In all, the employee engagement company Energage, based in Exton, Pennsylvania, invited more than 7,800 organizations with employees in Massachusetts to participate. Nearly 76,000 workers at 347 companies responded to the survey questions rating their employers on leadership, values, training, benefits, and other metrics. The rankings are broken down into four size categories: small (50-99 employees); medium (100-249); large (250-999); and largest (1,000 or more). The data for these rankings is based on company profiles at the time the surveys were conducted earlier this year.