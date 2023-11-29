10 employees tell us why they love working at these Mass. companies

Job: Senior manager, accounting

I started at RMR as a property accountant and am now in a managerial role. I’ve been entrusted with onboarding major client transactions, formulating financial forecasts, and preparing public company reporting. I take a hands-on approach with my team, guiding and mentoring them so they have the support and resources they need to succeed. I also really enjoy the after-work activities like the golf league and fantasy football. This makes for a collaborative culture that builds community and brings a feeling of belonging.

Fun fact: My grandmother, who just turned 100, was Miss Antigua 1948.

Dr. Sucheta J. Doshi

2. Dr. Sucheta J. Doshi

Employer: VA Boston Healthcare System, West Roxbury

Job: Chief well-being officer

My priority here is to ensure a thriving clinician workforce so we can meet our mission of providing excellent care to our veterans. This means alleviating administrative burdens and fostering a culture where workers feel safe and valued. And I’m still a front-line clinician, helping veterans impacted by environmental exposures while deployed. Taking care of those who served and being an advocate for them is very fulfilling. Health care has always been a calling because much of my family are doctors in India. That’s why practicing preventive health care and well-being is very close to my heart.

Fun fact: I’ve traveled to all continents except Antarctica.

Michael Hakeem

3. Michael Hakeem

Employer: Charles River Laboratories International, Wilmington

Job: Senior director of global talent acquisition

As a Middle Eastern man who identifies with the LGBTQA+ community, I know what it’s like to be on the outside looking in. That’s why I appreciate working at a place where diversity and authenticity are celebrated and not just token words. As I oversee the talent acquisition process here, it feels good to know I am not only making a difference in the lives of the patients we help but also creating a more optimal workplace. I’m proud to bring in the right people and have them do good science. Everyone deserves a seat at the table.

Fun fact: I used to deal poker in Las Vegas and now I often participate in poker tournaments.

Lair Bonicenha Junior

4. Lair Bonicenha Junior

Employer: T&K Asphalt Services, Whitman

Job: Machine operator

I’m on the prep crew — we do the grinding of the asphalt and make it ready for top paving. I have a job title but do whatever needs to be done, so it’s a little of everything. Paving can be stressful as things can break down but we always have top-of-the-line machines. Everything is very organized. There’s a family vibe here and I feel appreciated for who I am and what I do. I came to the US from Brazil to get better opportunities, and found it here.

Fun fact: I make my own kites and if there’s a party, I’m always there with my kites.

John Perkins

5. John Perkins

Employer: Continental Resources, Nashua, New Hampshire

Job: Director of traffic/warehousing

It’s kind of incredible to be at the same company for 50 years. This is a family-owned business and I attribute my longevity to the mutual respect that has developed. When we moved operations to Nashua, I was closely involved in the building acquisition and negotiations. Now, I’m director of logistics and constantly back and forth over the border; our inventory is here but policies and procedures are at corporate. I’ve been here a long time and know almost everyone. It’s fun to work here but we still get things done.

Fun fact: In the summer, I spend weekends with family and friends at Old Orchard Beach in Maine.

Jaylene Colon

6. Jaylene Colon

Employer: RCL Mechanical, Raynham

Job: Junior project manager

My grandfather came over from Cuba and became a plumber; my older brother is a plumber, as well as my twin brother. Plumbing runs in our family. I faced some resistance when I wanted to also become a plumber but it became clear that I’m very good at this hands-on trade. Now, I’m on the management side of things and oversee 34 plumbers, all guys, but I’ve earned their respect. As a 5-foot, 100-pound woman, I still get a lot of looks when I’m in the field, but I’ve got the genes to be very driven, blunt, and fiery. That definitely helps me now. Our company is the best in the field.

Fun fact: My favorite food is empanadas. My mom makes them with ground beef and buffalo chicken.

Kody Pinette

7. Kody Pinette

Employer: BioProcure/Prendio, Woburn

Job: Software engineer

I like to think I got really lucky. Not a lot of companies will let someone with zero professional experience and no degree start working on their software. But Prendio took that risk and with their help, I eventually became a full-fledged software engineer. I started here as a technical help desk rep but asked to help out with the code. The engineering VP took me under his wing and helped me learn new technologies. Today, I’m leading a team of engineers, dealing with bug fixes and adding new features. I’m proud of our product, which helps scientists build cures for diseases.

Fun fact: I grew up in New Hampshire and used to skate on the ponds. Now, I play hockey in an adult league.

Chelsie Walsh

8. Chelsie Walsh

Employer: Beacon Hill Staffing Group, Oregon

Job: Senior corporate recruiter and DEIB resource manager

My role as a corporate recruiter and diversity and inclusion resource manager allows me to network with the best people in the business. Recruiting is all about outreach and getting the right people at the right time. While I work remotely in Oregon, I have the best of both worlds, since I deal with West Coast markets but report to corporate in Boston. I think people are looking for a company they can call “home” and when I find someone jazzed about Beacon Hill, it makes them happy — and me too.

Fun fact: I love true crime shows and am obsessed with Dateline.

Nicole Wheaton

9. Nicole Wheaton

Employer: Akamai Technologies, Cambridge

Job: Corporate communications manager

We have a culture where people are eager to collaborate and support each other. This sense of unity helps foster an environment where everyone can authentically show up. As a wheelchair user, I was approached to join an internal disability advocacy group that helps Akamai become increasingly accessible so all employees can thrive. I also provided input about physical accessibility when we built the new Cambridge headquarters. Every challenge I’ve faced has led to growth and development. I’m able to merge my passion for corporate communications with my commitment to disability awareness.

Fun fact: I like to joke that I’m a mermaid because I have a passion for swimming and am a disabled certified scuba diver.

Diana Marcantonio

10. Diana Marcantonio

Employer: Applied BioMath, Concord

Job: Senior director of biology

Applying mathematical modeling to drug-discovery decisions is still a growing field. I guide clients on strategy and provide biological and disease expertise to help clients make informed decisions during drug R&D. It’s very rewarding when quantitative systems give insights that lead to that aha moment. I have the opportunity here to do what I love and make an impact. I am applying science while maintaining a healthy work-life balance, which is very rare in the industry.

Fun fact: In college, I had the opportunity to run an experiment on the “Vomit Comet,” a NASA weightless simulator.

Explore the 2023 Top Places to Work (by company size) and more:

