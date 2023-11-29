1-year-old girl injured in North Andover crash has died, officials say

A 1-year-old girl from Nashua, N.H. who was gravely hurt in a crash last week in North Andover has died, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said Wednesday.
The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, when a 33-year-old woman driving north on Interstate 495 lost control of her 2017 Toyota Camry, veered onto a grass median and down an embankment before hitting a tree, according to State Police.
The infant was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and flown to a Boston hospital. The woman was taken to Lawrence General with minor injuries, State Police said.
Officials haven’t released the driver’s name or specified her relationship with the infant.
“Troopers are investigating distraction on the part of the operator as a potential cause of the crash,” State Police spokesperson David Procopio said.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
