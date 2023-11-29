1-year-old girl injured in North Andover crash has died, officials say

A 1-year-old girl from Nashua, N.H. who was gravely hurt in a crash last week in North Andover has died, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said Wednesday.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, when a 33-year-old woman driving north on Interstate 495 lost control of her 2017 Toyota Camry, veered onto a grass median and down an embankment before hitting a tree, according to State Police.

The infant was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and flown to a Boston hospital. The woman was taken to Lawrence General with minor injuries, State Police said.