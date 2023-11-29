Amherst man charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

Rioters that day sought to disrupt the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election over President Donald Trump.

Daniel Tocci faces five charges, ranging from destruction of government property to disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, according to a criminal complaint issued Tuesday by the US Court for the District of Columbia.

An Amherst man arrested Wednesday for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the US Capitol marks the 32nd arrest in the region related to the incident, the FBI said.

Photos and videos captured during the event show that Tocci spent approximately 90 minutes on restricted grounds, including four minutes inside the Capitol Building, court documents show.

Advertisement

An image taken near the Washington Monument shows Tocci holding a long stick. Another photo of him outside the Capitol Building shows Tocci holding a broken piece of window shutter.

Tocci entered the building via the senate wing door on the capitol’s upper west terrace, records show. He stayed near the entrance and used his cell phone to take photos before exiting through a window.

Investigators identified Tocci after a Hadley police officer stopped Tocci for a broken headlight on Jan. 24 and recognized him, records show.

Tocci is the 32nd person arrested by Boston FBI agents in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island in the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection that caused $2.7 million in damage and left five dead, including a police officer.

According to Tocci’s LinkedIn page, he attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst and has worked as a delivery driver for Domino’s since August 2016. He graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School in 2012, according to the profile.

Tocci is active on Quora, an online platform, where he identifies as a military historian, musician, and marijuana farmer and says he has a bachelor’s degree in military history and wars, as well as linguistics from UMass Amherst.

Advertisement

On Sept. 25, Tocci opined on Quora whether Donald Trump was “truly the epitome of a visionary leader or just a master manipulator?”

Tocci’s response: “Neither. He’s just the right thing at the right time, a firebrand in a time when people want a revolution.”





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.