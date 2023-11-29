Assault suspect who ‘eloped’ from Carney Hospital back in custody, police say

Authorities on Wednesday morning canceled a community alert for Michael Peterson, 48, of Boston, who is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and was being treated at the hospital for unspecified injuries when he “eloped” from the facility on Tuesday, according to police. |

An assault suspect who “eloped” from Carney Hospital in Dorchester has been taken back into custody, according to Boston police.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, Boston police said the suspect “has been arrested” and the community alert had been canceled.

In an earlier posting on the department’s website, Peterson was last seen at Carney Hospital around 2:18 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The suspect eloped from the Carney Hospital...[Tuesday] afternoon and was last seen around 2:18 PM in the area of Talbot Avenue and Lithgow Street,” police wrote.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday what law enforcement agency was supervising Peterson while at the hospital.

The circumstances that led to Peterson to be charged with a committing a violent crime were not available Wednesday.

