What a tail: in widely-shared video, man records rat crawling up his leg in Seaport

His friends, Gomez said Wednesday by phone, ran in fright, but he stayed calm, took out his phone, and began filming the rodent rendezvous, ultimately posting a brief video clip that has since gone viral and turned Gomez into a local celebrity of sorts.

For David Gomez, a 24-year-old East Boston resident, that feeling took on a whole new meaning on the night before Thanksgiving when a living, breathing rat crawled up his leg as he was out with friends in the city’s trendy Fort Point section [formerly the final resting place for rats of a different vintage in the Whitey Bulger Era].

Here’s the video, which was posted Monday to the popular Caught in Southie blog:

In the brief clip, the rat can be seen crawling around Gomez’s lower leg and ankle area as someone lets out a piercing scream and another person exclaims, “Oh my God!”

Gomez, though, said he never lost his composure.

“We were just walking by the boardwalk next to the water,” said Gomez, who works in finance. “I just saw that thing on my leg. ... I don’t know, like, I wasn’t afraid of it.”

After a couple seconds, Gomez said, the rat “climbed right down” from his person, and it wasn’t aggressive toward him at any point.

“Guess I got lucky,” Gomez said.

In April, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn announced he was pushing for the creation of a municipal pest control office to tackle the city’s rat problem.

Flynn noted at the time that the job of pest control is currently divided among the Inspectional Services Department, Public Works, and the Water and Sewer Commission. He said he wants additional resources to curtail rodents in the city, with one designated point person in the “city that has overall responsibility and authority on all matters relating to rats and pest control.”

“We have to step up our efforts to address this serious public health and quality of life issue,” Flynn said in an April statement.

The status of Flynn’s rat czar push wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Flynn, a South Boston resident, took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to a story on Gomez’s viral cinema vérité posted to the Boston Globe’s sister publication, Boston.com.

“Pest control is a critical issue facing every neighborhood in Boston,” Flynn wrote. “We need a city department that focuses exclusively on pest control. Residents want us to take action on creating this department immediately!”

The city’s 311 database on Wednesday was showing 2,413 open complaints involving rats. The database showed nearly 1,700 open reports of rat complaints in the city in April when Flynn initially raised the rat czar idea.

One entry posted to the database Wednesday came from a constituent on Dakota Street in Dorchester.

“Constituent called about rodents congregating at a pothole in front of the listed address,” the entry said. “She says her neighbors have been putting food scraps in a manhole which has increased the rodent activity in the area.”

