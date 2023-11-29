Sunny skies arrive on Thursday before rainy weather greets the weekend

We do have sunshine continuing through Thursday with slightly milder air. Readings will be in the 40s in the afternoon along with light wind.

November has shaped up to be cooler than normal with less rain overall, and Tuesday’s high of only 40 degrees in the Boston area continued the trend of below average temperatures. The month will end up about a degree and a half below average with about an inch and a half less rain than is typical for the month.

This time of year, the deep winter cold has not yet arrived and it’s still relatively mild across the southern tier. This contrast in temperature can lead to a second severe weather peak from what we see in the spring. Also, notice Thursday that there is an enhanced risk of severe weather across the Gulf Coast states. New Englanders, however, don’t have to worry: These showers and storms will not be well organized by the time they get to the Northeast.

Severe weather is possible on Thursday over east Texas and into Louisiana. NOAA

A weak area of low pressure, will approach New England on Friday. Clouds will thicken and during the afternoon we will see some showers. The projected radar loop below has the showers arriving mid to late afternoon and moving out of the region overnight Friday. There should be anywhere from a few hundreds of an inch to a quarter of an inch of precipitation — certainly nothing significant.

A fast moving area of showers is projected to arrive Friday afternoon and exit the area by Saturday morning. WeatherBELL

The pattern remains active with a fast-moving jet stream carrying small areas of low pressure across the country. That could potentially bring three more weather systems our way over the next 10 days.

A fast moving jet stream brings several chance of precipitation to the northeast into the second week of December. Tropical Tidbits

Looking ahead to the weekend, there could be more precipitation later Sunday, again by Wednesday next week and then sometime early in the second week of December. Looking that far ahead, the forecast is just one of predicting an active or inactive pattern. Specifics are useless this far out. The six- to 10-day outlook keeps the east with a greater chance of above average precipitation.

Above average precipitation is favored over average or below average moisture for the first week of December. NOAA

Meteorological winter begins Friday, keeping in mind that December is also the month we typically have our first substantial snowfall in Boston. On average, the region gets about 9 inches of snow for the month, with most years seeing significantly more. Note below the quite snowy Decembers from 2007 through 2010. During a strong El Nino year, this type of heavy snow month is less likely, but not impossible for sure.

December snowfall over the past 25 years is highly variable, but averages about 9 inches each December. NOAA



