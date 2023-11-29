SJC justice stepping down early to join UMass, giving Healey another chance to mold high court

Lowy follows Justice Elspeth B. Cypher , who said earlier this year that she would step down in January, nearly five years shy of the state’s mandatory judicial retirement age of 70.

Lowy, the only Republican on the seven-seat bench, will replace former Middlesex County district attorney Gerry Leone as the UMass system’s top lawyer. Lowy, 63, will step down from the bench years before he was slated to hit mandatory retirement in February 2030, and give Governor Maura Healey another opportunity to reshape the SJC.

Justice David A. Lowy will step down from the Supreme Judicial Court in February to become general counsel for the University of Massachusetts system, making him the second judge to announce their retirement from the high court this year.

Former governor Charlie Baker nominated both Cypher and Lowy to the SJC, and left office as the first modern Massachusetts governor to name the entire SJC during his two terms in office.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as a judge in this Commonwealth for twenty-six years, more than seven of them as a Justice on our state’s highest court,” Lowy said in a statement. “I have tried every day to approach each case impartially, without fear or favor.”

Lowy, a Peabody native who served with Baker in the Weld administration, has been on the state bench since 1997, when then-Governor William F. Weld appointed him to the district court. He had served as Weld’s deputy chief legal counsel. Governor Paul Cellucci elevated the 56-year-old jurist to the Superior Court in 2001.

A 1983 University of Massachusetts graduate, Lowy got his law degree in 1987 from Boston University.

He was the first UMass graduate to serve on the SJC, according to school officials, who say in addition to his role as general counsel, Lowy will also serve as a strategic advisor and an adjunct professor at the UMass School of Law.

“Being able to attract somebody of David’s stature, his knowledge and his experience, it’s a big win for UMass,” said UMass President Marty Meehan. “He’s passionate about UMass.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.