Detectives investigate two deaths in Saugus, which do not appear suspicious

An investigation into two deaths at a residence in Saugus was underway Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for the Essex district attorney’s office confirmed.
The deaths occurred on Founder Way, a spokes person for the Essex district attorney’s office said.
State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are on scene, the spokesperson said.
The deaths do not appear to be suspicious, Saugus police said.
“It looks like a drug overdose involving two people,” police said.
No other information was immediately available.
This breaking news story will updated if more information becomes available.
