Former IT specialist at Haverhill school to plead guilty to tampering with computer network after firing

Conor LaHiff, 30, was charged in US District Court in Boston, via a legal document known as an information, with unauthorized damage to protected computers, said Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office in a statement.

An Ayer man has agreed to plead guilty to damaging the computer network of a Haverhill school he formerly worked for, and federal prosecutors are recommending he serve two years’ probation for the offense including a year of home confinement lifted only for work purposes, according to officials and legal filings.

According to court papers, LaHiff worked as the desktop and network manager for the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill until he was fired in June. Neither the legal filings nor Levy’s statement specified why LaHiff was canned.

Following his termination, he allegedly used his computer privileges to “deactivate and delete thousands of Apple IDs from the school’s Apple School Manager account – software used to manage student, faculty and staff information technology resources,” said Levy’s office.

Prosecutors said LaHiff “also allegedly deactivated more than 1,400 other Apple accounts and other IT administrative accounts and disabled the school’s private branch phone system, which left the school’s phone service unavailable for approximately 24 hours.”

The charge LaHiff faces carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000, Levy’s office said.

A plea agreement filed in the case said prosecutors will recommend LaHiff serve “probation for 24 months, 12 months of which will be served in home confinement, with an exception for employment.”

The agreement said LaHiff’s alleged actions cost his former employer “more than $15,000 but not more than $40,000 in loss,” and that prosecutors will recommend he make up “restitution of approximately $34,110.”

He’s scheduled to enter his guilty plea on Dec. 13, records show.





