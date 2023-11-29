Larry Fink, photographer who contrasted social classes, dead at 82

Robert Mann, owner of the Robert Mann Gallery, told The Associated Press that Mr. Fink died Saturday at his home in Martins Creek, Pennsylvania. Mann did not cite a specific cause of death, but said that Mr. Fink had been in failing health.

NEW YORK — Larry Fink, an acclaimed and adventurous photographer whose subjects ranged from family portraits and political satire to working class lives and the elite of show business and Manhattan society, has died at 82.

This photo provided by Stephanie Berger shows American photographer, Larry Fink, at home in Martin's Creek, Pa., on Oct. 12, 2013.

“He was a dear friend and a real free spirit,” Mann said. “I've known people like Robert Frank and Ansel Adams and Larry stood out. He was an exceptional and unique individual, a very unconventional man, not only in his personality, but in his photography.”

A “self-described Marxist from Long Island,” Mr. Fink was best known for “Social Graces,” a 1979 exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in which black and white photos of wealthy New Yorkers were juxtaposed against shots of everyday life of families in Martins Creek, Mr. Fink’s longtime home. The series was published in book form in 1984.

He would go on to work for The New York, Times, Vanity Fair and other publications, photographing such celebrities as Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman and Kate Winslet. He would also spoof President George W. Bush and other political leaders, while remaining close to a Martin Creeks family, the Sabatines, who appeared often in his work. Mr. Fink had solo exhibitions at the Whitney Museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art among other galleries, and he received numerous honors, including two John Simon Guggenheim Fellowships.

Mr. Fink, who first took up photography at 13 and later studied under photographer Lisette Model, had a professional life that reflected the diverse outlooks of his parents. He grew up in a politicized family that scorned the free market, while also enjoying stylish automobiles and high-end parties. In the early 1960s, Mr. Fink moved to Greenwich Village in New York City, with dreams that he was undertaking not just a career, but a revolution.

“Of course the revolution didn't quite get there so I was left with a career,” he told Blind Magazine in 2021.

Mr. Fink’s survivors include his second wife, the artist Martha Posner, and a daughter, Molly, from his marriage to painter Joan Snyder.

This photo provided by the Robert Mann Gallery by American photographer, Larry Fink, is titled, "Oslin's Graduation Party, Martins Creek, Pennsylvania," from June 1977. Larry Fink/Associated Press

This photo by Larry Fink is titled, "Studio 54, New York, New York," from May 1977. Larry Fink/Associated Press

This photo by Larry Fink, is titled, “Blue Horizon, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," from December 1994. Larry Fink/Associated Press

This photo by Larry Fink, is titled, “Self Portrait with Molly, Martins Creek," from 1983. Larry Fink/Associated Press

A portrait from a New York Times series on aging, photographed by Larry Fink. LARRY FINK/NYT