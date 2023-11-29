Man kills girlfriend, then himself, in Marlborough, officials say

A man allegedly broke into the home of his girlfriend in Marlborough Wednesday morning and then shot her and himself after a dispute, according to a press release issued by by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Marlborough Chief of Police David Giorgi.

At approximately 10:05 a.m., Marlborough police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Rice Street, according to the release.

Upon arrival, police located two women and a child outside who reported there had been a shooting of their female roommate inside their home, police said.