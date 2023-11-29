Man kills girlfriend, then himself, in Marlborough, officials say

A man allegedly broke into the home of his girlfriend in Marlborough Wednesday morning and then shot her and himself after a dispute, according to a press release issued by by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Marlborough Chief of Police David Giorgi.
At approximately 10:05 a.m., Marlborough police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Rice Street, according to the release.
Upon arrival, police located two women and a child outside who reported there had been a shooting of their female roommate inside their home, police said.
Once inside, police located a woman, 28, and a man, 29, who were both dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to officials.
Advertisement
A preliminary investigation by police suggested that the two individuals had been dating. On Tuesday night, the man had threatened the woman at his home, The woman then returned to her residence in the morning.he man came to her home, forcing entry through a window, according to the statement.
Once inside, the man again allegedly threatened the woman before shooting her and then himself, according to police.
The identities of the man and woman were not released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.