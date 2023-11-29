YMCA to open daytime site for migrant families sleeping in MBTA office building

State officials, in a scramble to house families amid dipping temperatures, launched the temporary overnight site at the transportation building last week, outfitting the second-floor conference rooms with cots and limited amenities. MBTA general manager Phillip Eng told staff in an email that the “short-term shelter” could serve around 25 families, with plans to keep it open for up to two weeks, or until “a more permanent location can be identified.”

The Wang YMCA will provide “programming, food, and a warm and welcoming environment” during the day for those staying in the temporary, overnight shelter at 10 Park Plaza in Boston, the YMCA said Wednesday. The organization said it was partnering with Governor Maura Healey’s office on the initiative.

State officials and the YMCA of Greater Boston said Wednesday they are providing daytime services at the Chinatown Y for migrant families who are sleeping in converted conference rooms at the state’s transportation building.

The overnight shelter was expected to be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., state officials said.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday how long the daytime site at the YMCA will be open. A spokesperson for the YMCA said the site began serving families Tuesday.

Lieutenant General L. Scott Rice, whom Healey tapped as the state’s emergency assistance director, is expected to visit the site later Wednesday with YMCA president David Shapiro.

For decades, homeless families have been guaranteed shelter under a 1980s-era law in Massachusetts, the only state with a so-called right-to-shelter requirement. But Healey’s administration this month began limiting how many people could live in the shelter system, pushing those beyond a 7,500-family cap to a newly created wait-list.

There were 7,489 families in emergency shelters, including state-subsidized hotels and motels, as of Tuesday, according to the most recent data available. State officials said that 91 other families were on the wait-list as of Monday, and are being placed as units open.

State lawmakers are still negotiating the details of a wide-ranging spending bill that includes hundreds of millions of dollars designed to sustain Massachusetts’ emergency shelter system. But House and Senate leaders were at odds over whether to require Healey to identify more overflow shelter sites for waitlisted families.

