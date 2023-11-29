N.H. executive council rejects family planning contracts 5th time in three years

The contracts would not fund abortion services. Still, opponents have raised concerns about the state’s involvement with health care organizations that provide abortion services.

The decision marked the fifth time in three years that the GOP councilors declined to fund the contracts, despite their past approval and despite Republican Governor Chris Sununu’s recommendation to approve them.

CONCORD, N.H. — The four Republicans on the five-member New Hampshire Executive Council again rejected three contracts Wednesday that would have funded reproductive health care services for low-income Granite Staters.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Sununu emphasized the fact that financial audits have shown these funds are kept entirely separate from any money for abortion care.

“We don’t do taxpayer funded abortion services. We never have,” he said. “These services really go to a lot of the preventive basic medical care that these facilities provide for a lot of populations that otherwise wouldn’t get that.”

Sununu said he was disappointed by the council’s decisions.

“Men, women, children, folks all across the state take advantage of this stuff,” he said. “So I’ve worked with the council. I’ve tried to get them to a ‘yes.’ ... We’ll keep trying.”

Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori A. Weaver asked the councilors to approve the contracts for Equality Health Center in Concord, Lovering Health Center in Greenland, and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, with nearly $1.3 million from a combination of state and federal funds. Their purpose, Weaver said, is to provide family planning clinical services, screening for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, and making health education materials available to lower-income residents of the state.

One of the GOP councilors who voted against the contracts, Janet L. Stevens of Rye, expressed concerns during Wednesday’s meeting about the status of general financial reports with the New Hampshire Department of Justice’s charitable trusts unit.

In response to Stevens’ concerns, Attorney General John G. Formella said officials realized Planned Parenthood hadn’t filed its required annual reports for 2021, 2022, and 2023. The nonprofit was notified of the omission and immediately filed reports in recent days for the first two years and was granted an extension for the third, Formella said. The other two organizations had already filed their reports on time.

Kayla Montgomery, vice president for public affairs at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said the paperwork matter was rectified immediately after it was discovered.

“It was an oversight that we will not let happen again,” she said.

In addition to her concern about Planned Parenthood’s belated filings, Stevens said she had difficulty accessing records for the other two provider organizations, even though they were filed. She did not specify the nature of the difficulty she encountered, and she declined to answer any immediate questions after the meeting. She voted against the three contracts.

Jinelle Hobson, executive director of Equality Health Center, said she doesn’t know what difficulty Stevens was referring to. Hobson said her organization filed its necessary paperwork and remains in good standing. The council’s decision puts the organization in a tough spot, she said.

“This has a huge impact on our patients and on our clinic, and we need the support now more than ever within our community,” Hobson said. “If we’re going to continue to be defunded, our community is going to be asked to help lift us and help us continue to provide the care for the patients that need it.”

In addition to the rejected contracts, the councilors voted 4-1 to approve contract extensions Wednesday for four other providers of reproductive and sexual health services. Those four providers don’t offer abortion services but can refer patients seeking such care to other sites, which has led some opponents of abortion rights to scrutinize these contracts as well.

The councilor who voted against all seven contracts, David K. Wheeler of Milford, said he did so because he believes they would effectively subsidize abortion.

“This money will be used to bring their customers right to the door of the abortion facilities, and that is indirectly supporting those abortions,” Wheeler told the Globe. “And the state budget prohibits that, in my view.”

Wheeler said lower-income Granite Staters who have Medicaid can obtain these health care services from their primary care providers and others, so he doesn’t think Wednesday’s decision will disrupt access to care. He also objected to any contract that allows a minor to secure health care services, such as emergency contraception, without parental consent.

“Any taxpayer money that encourages parents to stay out of the picture, or are prohibited from being in is certainly a reason to vote against all these contracts,” he said.

The lone Democrat on the council, Cinde Warmington of Concord, said her colleagues put their personal politics ahead of public health.

“It is simply outrageous how, time and time again, these Republican Executive Councilors will put their own radical ideologies over the health and wellbeing of Granite Staters,” Warmington said.

