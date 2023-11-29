No clues, no suspects, no trace. But thanks to a retired police investigator, an unsolved Cranston case won’t be forgotten.

Now, a stranger has given Frank a chance of being found. She also made sure that he will be remembered.

In the 70-plus years since the boy disappeared from his neighborhood in Cranston, nearly all of those who knew and loved him are dead. The police case files are closed. What was once national news is long forgotten.

WARWICK, R.I. — We may never know what happened to Frank Hanson Jr.

Gloria Coppola has been retired from the New York State Police for eight years now, after a long career as a major crimes investigator of homicides and sexual assaults. She also specialized in missing persons cases, her mind locking in and turning over these mysteries.

Advertisement

A disappearance is a puzzle, and Coppola seeks the pieces, looking for clues in behavior and cryptic last words, patterns of crimes over geography and time, and, matches with forensic genetic genealogy that can give names to thousands of unidentified human remains all across the country.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

After retirement, Coppola kept her hand in investigative work, as a consultant for other law enforcement agencies on their cases, and stays in touch with families with missing loved ones. She does a lot of pro bono work and is now helping the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office in Massachusetts with a string of cold cases.

She still lives in New York state, but has a second home in Narragansett where she loves to walk her yellow Lab to the Point Judith lighthouse, the beauty of the sea providing an escape from the ugliness of crime.

So, out of curiosity, she set up Google alerts for missing persons cases, with special attention to New York, as well as Massachusetts and Rhode Island. One day in 2019, the alert picked up a story in The Providence Journal about a boy who’d been missing for more than 70 years.

Advertisement

Gloria Coppola, a retired New York State Police investigator, looks through her file of documents about 15-year-old Frank Hanson Jr. who disappeared from Pawtuxet Village in 1947. Amanda Milkovits/Globe Staff

Frank Hanson was the son of Swedish immigrants, living in Cranston’s Edgewood neighborhood with his parents and older sister, Helen. The boy with a crew cut was a Boy Scout, played baseball, and sailed out of the Edgewood Yacht Club. He was just 15 when he vanished without a trace on July 12, 1947.

Frank had crewed in a sailboat race that day and had won. He was expected at an awards dinner and dance. His mother expected him at home.

Author and playwright Ken Dooley wrote in the Journal about his memories of Frank’s disappearance. The two boys were friends, and Frank had stopped in the local store where Dooley was working. Frank casually said maybe he’d see Dooley the next day. Two hours later, Frank’s worried father came into the store, searching for his son.

Dooley recounted the questions from police, the neighborhood canvassing, the search that made national news. The fruitless searches of the Pawtuxet River where some thought Frank may have crossed a rickety trestle and fallen to his death. The unfounded suspicions that he ran away. The sickening feeling among his friends that Frank, a frequent hitchhiker, had thumbed a ride with the wrong person.

His parents died without knowing what happened to their son. His older sister eventually married and had a daughter, who had children. Dooley was one of the few left who remembered the lost boy.

Frank Hanson Jr. of Cranston, R.I. Handout

Oh, this is interesting, Coppola thought as she read Dooley’s story.

Advertisement

“Everything pulled at me,” she said. “It was his account, which was very touching, but also that Frank’s a missing person, and he’s not even in a missing persons database. How could he even possibly have a chance of being found?”

She had no illusions about being able to solve the case. So much time had passed, and so few people were left who would remember him. But the advances of time had also brought advances in technology, genealogy, and the approach that law enforcement takes to investigate cases of missing or unidentified people. She could do something about it.

She began investigating — assembling photos, maps, news articles, and witness statements at the time into a thick blue binder, and looked at what they told her.

She quickly discounted the theory of him being a runaway. To her, this looked like a homicide case. He may have died shortly after he disappeared. He was last seen leaving the store at 7:15 p.m. and then, “he dropped off the face of the earth,” Coppola said.

She believes that Frank could have been hitchhiking and come across the wrong person. Maybe one of the hundreds of people who came into town for the sailboat regatta. Maybe a drifter. Or a local person, trusted by Frank.

At Gloria Coppola's request, the Cranston police have entered Frank Hanson Jr.'s case into the National Crime Information Center. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Coppola found one way to possibly solve the mystery. He may have already been found, and no one knows it, yet.

The police file on Frank’s case is long gone, she said. However, after she reached out to Cranston Chief Michael J. Winquist, the department recently entered Frank’s case into the National Crime Information Center, or NCIC, where missing and unidentified persons cases can provide information about the identification of burned, decomposed, and skeletonized remains and other unidentified dead and living persons.

Advertisement

Frank’s case is also entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, a national information clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified, and unclaimed person cases throughout the United States.

This program, which is administered by the National Institute of Justice, connects forensic science, technology, people and information to resolve cases of missing and unidentified persons.

NamUs has a public database that shows cases from each state of people who are missing and reports of unidentified human remains. It’s not a complete picture, because the database only contains information on people who have been voluntarily reported as missing, unidentified, or unclaimed. Just 13 states mandate using NamUs for missing and/or unidentified persons cases — Rhode Island isn’t one of them.

In the NamUs database, Frank is one of 24 males reported missing in Rhode Island. His case is the oldest by decades. If he was alive, he’d be 92 years old.

Frank could have ended up anywhere. There are thousands of unidentified human remains that have been uncovered across the country. There are 25 cases in NamUs of unidentified people found in Rhode Island, some whose skeletal remains have been pulled up by fishermen, uncovered on beaches and river banks.

Advertisement

The Rhode Island medical examiner’s office is investigating the recent discovery of human remains, which are awaiting identification from DNA testing, said Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken. There are also single bones and skeletal remains in storage, some going back many years, after being found during excavations for construction or saved by someone, he said.

Adding Frank to the database is a step toward finding him, Coppola said.

“I get the probability of solving this case, but you know what, this kid has a little bit of a chance [of being identified],” Coppola said. “I always say, these people have no voice, so we should be their voice.”

The black granite bench was placed in the 30-acre Pawtuxet Memorial Park in late summer. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

After doing all she could as an investigator, Coppola did something else she’d never done before on any of these cases.

She found where his parents were buried in peaceful Pawtuxet Memorial Park, and noticed there was nothing to show that Frank had ever existed. That bothered Coppola.

She told Frank’s story to cemetery superintendent Stephen Douglas and memorial counselor Myra Aylward Durfee and asked if she could pay for a stone to memorialize him, even though she was a stranger. They’d never received such a request in all their years at the cemetery.

“She took such an interest in him, that she captured us,” Durfee said.

They designed a black granite bench for Frank and engraved the dates of his birth and disappearance, a sailboat, and the words “Never Forgotten.” Then, they found the perfect spot to place the bench, along a path facing the graves of Frank’s parents.

The memorial bench was installed this fall, and one day recently, the grandchildren of Frank’s sister came to visit. “They were very impressed that Gloria did this for someone she didn’t know,” Durfee said.

Coppola hopes to meet them — and persuade them to submit their DNA, in hopes of some day finding a match that will bring Frank home again.

In the meantime, the bench will serve as a memorial for a long-lost boy.

“It never meant to come to this, but it’s the right thing to do,” Coppola said. “He’s got a chance now to be found some day. ... At least now his friends and his distant family will know he’s not forgotten.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.