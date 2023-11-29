Person rescued from underneath car in North Reading

Emergency workers utilized airbags to free a person trapped under a vehicle Wednesday night in North Reading, according to a release by North Reading Fire Chief Don Stats and Police Chief Mark Zimmerman.

At 7:48 p.m., first responders received a 911 call reporting that a person was trapped under a motor vehicle near the corner of Fieldcrest and Hollywood terraces.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found the victim and used airbags to lift the vehicle and free them, according to the release.