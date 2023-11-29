Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Boston City Council meeting

A handful of pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the Boston City Council meeting on Wednesday, imploring the city’s legislative body to support a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The seven protesters brandished a Palestinian flag and a sign that called for a stop of American financial support to Israel. From the Iannella Chamber’s gallery in City Hall, they chanted, “Boston, Boston you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” and “Free, free Palestine.”'
The disruption prompted Council President Ed Flynn to gavel the meeting into a recess while City Hall security and Boston police were called to respond.
Advertisement
“People are being murdered with our money,” Joe Tache told the councilors. “And if you sit here and act like things are OK, then you are enabling the genocide.”
Boston police officers escorted the protesters out of the chamber. No one was arrested. “Shame on you!” one of the demonstrators yelled as they left the room.
After the protest, Tache acknowledged that the Boston City Council does not control federal financial support of Israel, but said, “they can send a message” that Boston doesn’t support genocide.
Last month, the council discussed, but did not pass, a resolution condemning Hamas and expressing solidarity with Israel. At the same meeting, another council resolution called for de-escalation and ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Both resolutions were sent to a council committee.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.