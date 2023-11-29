Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Boston City Council meeting

A handful of pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the Boston City Council meeting on Wednesday, imploring the city’s legislative body to support a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The seven protesters brandished a Palestinian flag and a sign that called for a stop of American financial support to Israel. From the Iannella Chamber’s gallery in City Hall, they chanted, “Boston, Boston you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” and “Free, free Palestine.”'

The disruption prompted Council President Ed Flynn to gavel the meeting into a recess while City Hall security and Boston police were called to respond.