The race for Rhode Island attorney general is already taking shape

It’s still very early, and this field could grow in the coming years, but here’s a quick look at the candidates we know are mulling a run.

So the race to succeed Neronha is already beginning to take shape, with three Democrats beginning to hold fundraisers and tell supporters that they’re interested in the job.

There is one statewide office that we know for sure will be open in 2026, and that is attorney general because Peter Neronha is term-limited and cannot run again. (But he’s openly flirting with a run for governor.)

Dawn Euer (D), state senator

The four-term state senator from Newport isn’t hiding her interest in running for attorney general, and she held a big fundraiser in Newport last night with a host committee that included Neronha and newly elected state Democratic Party chairwoman Liz Perik. (Neronha, to be clear, told me that it’s too soon to endorse a possible successor.) Euer, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, should have solid inroads to grassroots organizers across the state thanks to her work passing the Act on Climate and advocating for same-sex marriage in 2013. She has $38,000 in her campaign account.

John Igliozzi (D), former Providence City Council president

Igliozzi was term-limited from running for council again last year, so he’s out of office for the first time since 1997. He works as the chief of staff at the state Department of Transportation, but he has scheduled a fundraiser for Dec. 12 as he explores his run. During his final years on the council, when he was the president, Igliozzi was a frequent critic of then-mayor Jorge Elorza’s handling of the city’s police department. He would likely run on a tough-on-crime platform while seeking the endorsement of the law enforcement unions throughout the state. He has $71,000 in his campaign account.

Jason Knight (D), state representative

Knight has deep experience on both sides in the courtroom, having worked as a special assistant attorney general under Patrick Lynch and now as a prominent defense attorney. He’s in his fourth term in the House representing Barrington and Warren, and is the deputy majority leader. During his time in the House, he has played a major role on gun safety legislation, including sponsoring bills to ban straw purchases of firearms. He has $45,000 in his campaign account.

On the Republican side, it’s unclear if a solid candidate will emerge. The last GOP nominee to run a serious race for the job was former state senator Dawson Hodgson in 2014. He lost to incumbent Peter Kilmartin, 55 percent to 43 percent.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.