Two California sea lions join exhibit at New England Aquarium

Over the last few months they’ve adjusted to life with the three female sea lions Zoe, Sierra, and Tipper already at the exhibit and gotten acquainted with aquarium staff, the statement said. Since July, they’ve spent time on the exhibit and behind the scenes.

Farley and Giovanni, both 15, flew to Boston on a FedEx flight when the Birmingham Zoo closed the sea lion exhibit on June 1 and join the Aquarium’s New Balance Foundation Marine Mammal Center earlier this year, according to a statement from the New England Aquarium Wednesday.

The New England Aquarium has welcomed two California sea lions from Alabama, officials announced Wednesday

For Farley, adjusting to life means “reinforcing socially appropriate behaviors” when living with four females.

“Farley and Gio are at the perfect age to socialize with our resident sea lions, and we feel that this will not only be very enriching for all five of the sea lions but also align with our goal of providing the highest level of care for our animals,” Curator of Pinnipeds and Penguins at the Aquarium Kristen McMahon said in the statement.

Like all sea lions at the aquarium, the pair was rescued and unable to return to the wild, the statement said.

“Farley and Gio stranded on California beaches twice in 2009 and were deemed unable to return to their natural habitat after undergoing care at the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, CA,” the statement said.

The California Sea Lion Species Survival Plan advised the pair be moved to Birmingham Zoo where they lived until this year.

Farley and Gio are expected to spend more time on the exhibit now, officials said.





