Textron plans to cut more than 700 jobs

PROVIDENCE — Textron Inc. is cutting more than 700 jobs, including at its Rhode Island headquarters in downtown Providence, as part of a restructuring plan.

The industrial manufacturing company’s board of directors approved a restructuring plan that is intended to shed operating expenses while the corporation eliminates 2 percent of its global workforce, according to a regulatory filing submitted Tuesday.

The company plans to lay off approximately 725 employees who are largely concentrated in the company’s Industrial, Bell and Textron Systems subsidiaries. According to the filing, the corporation is looking to cut expenses as it faces weaker demand from its Industrial segment.