Turtleboy blogger could face more charges in witness intimidation case involving Karen Read trial, special prosecutor says

“I don’t think that the charges that have been made so far are going to cover everything,’' Mello said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “As a matter of fact there’s one area I know where additional charges will be” sought against Kearney.

Kearney is charged with witness intimidation and conspiracy in a case handled by Kenneth S. Mello, a special prosecutor investigating the controversial blogger’s behavior toward Read case witnesses in place of Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office which is prosecuting Read for second degree murder.

Aidan T. Kearney, the blogger behind the Turtleboy website, could soon face new criminal charges for his actions toward prosecution witnesses in the Karen Read murder case, according to the special prosecutor who has already filed nine criminal charges against him.

Read is charged with running over her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her car outside a Canton home after a night of drinking in January 2022,

Read, 43, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving impaired, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death. She is free on $50,000 bail.

Prosecutors allege after arguing with O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, Read made a three-point turn to leave the home, hit O’Keefe with her SUV, and left him to die. Around 6 a.m. the next morning, she found his unconscious body in a snowbank during a blizzard. police said.

Mello, who first disclosed the likelihood of new charges during a Stoughton District Court hearing on Tuesday, also said that he is presenting evidence to a Norfolk Superior Court grand jury for possible indictment. He declined to describe what actions Kearney allegedly took that qualify as crimes.

He declined to say when the new charges will be filed against Kearney.

“I don’t want to compromise our investigation, which is ongoing,’’ he said.

Read’s lawyers have asserted that O’Keefe, 46, was beaten in the basement of the Canton home owned by a fellow Boston police officer, Sergeant Brian Albert, and that Albert’s family dog, a German shepherd, scratched O’Keefe’s right arm during the struggle. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, which is prosecuting the case, has dismissed the claims as baseless.

Kearney’s defense attorney, Timothy J. Bradl, on Wednesday declined to comment on Mello’s assertion that his controversial client could become embroiled in a new round of criminal charges. Kearney has pleaded not guilty to all charges and will be allowed to attend court hearings in the Read case but otherwise keep 100 feet away from prosecution witnesses, according to court records.

But Bradl said he is pushing ahead with his demand that Mello not be allowed to review several gigabytes of Kearney’s data contained within his computers and his cellphone. The items were seized by State Police as part of the Mello-lead investigation into Kearney’s actions toward the Read case prosecution witnesses.

He said Mello’s decision to prosecute Kearney could have an “horrific” impact on journalism and lead to the criminalization of historically acceptable news gathering techniques for reporters as well as political activists. Bradl said the prosecution could force Kearney to disclose thousands of individuals, including members of law enforcement, who have provided confidential tips to him.

“Every journalist in this state should be putting down their microphone and picking up a sign and protesting,’’ Bradl said. “Love him or hate him, you can’t deny that he’s exposing some highly questionable police practices. And as a result, he is doing the public good. And he is reporting on things of public concern. And as such, he is entitled to the strongest possible First Amendment protection.”

Bradl wants a Superior Court judge to approve a “taint team” composed of law enforcement individuals without any direct connection to those prosecuting Kearney to search through the data and share only information relevant to the pending charges. He also wants the devices returned to Kearney quickly.

“He practices advocacy journalism, and provides in-depth, well-sourced factual reporting, often accompanied by a call to action for justice and truth,’' Bradl wrote in court papers. “Police, prosecutors, and some jurists do not like his methods and disagree with his opinions and conclusions on particular matters.”

Mello said he does not believe a “taint team” is legally required but will present his argument to a Superior Court judge where the issue, under the law, must be decided. He said both he and Bradl have approved of an approach should the judge ultimately require it.

Moreover, Mello said, he has never intended to scour all of Kearney’s data, but instead wants to examine only material covering the time period of April and the date when he was arrested.

Mello also said Kearney is not engaging in journalism when he leads a caravan into the neighborhood of a Read witness where he shouts at them over a bullhorn. That, he said, is effectively an attempt to coerce a witness into changing their testimony.

Mello has said Kearney posted at least 164 articles on his website about what he called the “Canton Coverup” and multiple videos to YouTube in which he accused witnesses of participating in a crime. He also “doxxed” some witnesses, publicized their home addresses and their work and private phone numbers and encouraging his audience to harass them, Mello said.

“Witnesses are a protected class” under the law, Mello said. “Witnesses are off limits.”

Bradl said he is preparing to ask for the dismissal of all charges against Kearney which he considers a violation of the right to a free press.

“We will win under the First Amendment and article 16,” he said, citing the state constitution parallel to the First Amendment. “Whether it’s in Stoughton, or in Dedham at the SJC or Washington DC we have to win this for our country. "





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.