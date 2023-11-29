Victim in unsolved 1980s homicide case identified as R.I. man using DNA evidence

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced earlier this week that the remains of Keith Olson, formerly of Cranston, had been positively identified through DNA evidence and genealogical data.

CRANSTON, R.I. — After nearly 40 years, investigators have identified a skeleton found off the interstate as a Rhode Island man who went missing in 1981.

A body that was found in Fairhaven in 1985 has been identified as Keith Olson, a Rhode Island man who was last seen in April of 1981 and had been reported missing from Cranston.

Olson was last seen in April 1981, and had been reported missing from Cranston. At the time, he was a 27-year-old man dating a woman, and their relationship “resulted in friction” between him and John Broccoli of North Providence. Broccoli, investigators said, was previously involved with the same woman.

A witness to Olson’s disappearance told investigators that two men escorted Olson from his Cranston apartment, and on the same day he went missing, Broccoli “made cryptic statements to the woman who had been dating Olson,” according to the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. Broccoli’s statements suggested Broccoli’s “possible involvement in this matter.”

Keith Olson was 27 years old when he went missing in April of 1981. Bristol County District Attorney's Office

Broccoli also went by the name Michael Corleone, according to Quinn’s office — the same name as the lead character from “The Godfather.” He died in 2019 at 63 years old.

Four years after Olson went missing, on April 8, 1985, a driver traveling on Interstate 195 stopped in a breakdown lane in Fairhaven, Mass. Just 45 feet from the roadway, the driver spotted a human skeleton, the district attorney’s office said, and notified police. Investigators searched the area.

Examinations of the skeleton found evidence of trauma, and the case was ruled a homicide. The skeletal remains were sent to the FBI’s lab in Washington, D.C., and tests showed the victim was about 5 feet 9 inches tall, a white male, and estimated that he was killed within a few years of his remains being found. His shoes, the district attorney’s office said, were manufactured in 1981.

Identifying the body proved challenging. Olson’s body could not be identified through dental records. Investigators asked the public for assistance in identifying the remains by creating a facial reconstruction based on his skull to approximate what he may have looked like when he was alive. A portrait of the recreation was distributed to the media, as investigators sought the public’s assistance.

“Without any other available options, this individual remained unidentified for the next 38 years,” said Quinn’s office.

Investigators asked the public for assistance in identifying the remains Keith Olson by using facial reconstruction from his skull to estimate what he may have looked like when he was alive. Bristol County District Attorney's Office

Through the Unidentified Bodies Project, an ongoing effort in Quinn’s office to identify human remains, a private laboratory in Texas and the Investigative Genetic Genealogy branch of the FBI worked to finally identify the skeletal remains. Through forensic genetic genealogy, investigators were able to compare Olson’s DNA to those of thousands of other profiles and establish a family tree.

Investigators are again turning to the public for any information related to Olson’s disappearance and death.

“Police have strong reason to believe that the crime was committed by at least two people and believe that there are individuals who could provide helpful information to solve this crime,” the district attorney’s office said.

Anyone with information should contact Massachusetts State Police Detective Lieutenant Ann Marie Robertson at 855-627-6583.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.