Biden says success at wind tower plant affirms his agenda

“Did you all know that you’re part of a massive failure?” Biden said to the workers and local officials gathered for his speech as he touted hundreds of new jobs fueled by tax incentives for clean energy initiatives. “None of that sounds like a massive failure to me. How about you?”

The company that Biden visited, CS Wind, is on the home turf of Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who has described the president’s climate policies as “a massive failure.”

PUEBLO, Colo. — President Biden used a backdrop of the world’s largest facility for wind tower manufacturing to sharpen his criticism of Republicans Wednesday, saying the company’s expansion validates an environmental agenda his political opponents want to undo.

Advertisement

Biden’s rebuttal to Boebert was fresh evidence of the Democratic president’s intention to more aggressively push back against what he calls “MAGA Republicans.” He has been struggling with low approval ratings, and Democrats are anxious for him to gain ground politically ahead of a likely rematch against Donald Trump next year.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Boebert, who has cultivated a national reputation as a right-flank insurgent, taunted Biden from Washington, where she said, “I hope there’s not a silver alert that goes out for him” during his trip. The alerts can be sent for missing elderly people with dementia.

Pueblo, a city of about 110,000 south of Denver, is one of the anchors of Colorado’s sprawling Third Congressional District, which covers more ground than Pennsylvania. Boebert won her seat in 2020 and barely held on to it during the 2022 midterms.

Democrats are eyeing it as one of their top pickup opportunities as they aim to retake control of the US House of Representatives, which is narrowly controlled by Republicans. Boebert suggested, “Joe Biden coming to my district probably helps me win reelection.”

She recently suffered an embarrassing episode when she was kicked out of a musical production of “Beetlejuice,” where she was spotted vaping. She faces a likely rematch against Democratic candidate Adam Frisch.

Advertisement

Associated Press

Johnson has ‘reservations’ about expelling Santos

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday expressed “real reservations” about a motion to expel embattled Representative George Santos, a New York Republican, and said that lawmakers would be free to “vote their conscience” during a floor vote expected Thursday.

“We’ve not whipped the vote, and we wouldn’t,” Johnson told reporters. “I trust that people will make that decision thoughtfully and in good faith. I personally have real reservations about doing this. I’m concerned about a precedent that may be set for that.”

Johnson said that GOP lawmakers had shared opinions “on both sides” regarding expelling Santos during a Republican conference meeting earlier Wednesday. Santos survived two previous expulsion efforts. The latest follows a scathing report from the House Ethics Committee that found “substantial evidence” that the freshman lawmaker knowingly violated ethics guidelines, House rules, and criminal laws.

Expulsion from the House requires a two-thirds vote by members.

If removed by the House, Santos would only be the sixth lawmaker to be expelled from the House in US history — and the first lawmaker to be removed in such a manner in modern times without having been convicted of a crime.

“There are people who say you have to uphold the rule of law and allow for someone to be convicted in a criminal court before this tough penalty would be exacted on someone,” Johnson said. “There are others who say, well, upholding the rule of law requires us to take this step now, because of some of the things that he’s alleged to have done.”

Advertisement

Washington Post

Final services held for Rosalynn Carter

PLAINS, Ga. — Her frail husband a silent witness, Rosalynn Carter was celebrated by her family and closest friends Wednesday in the same tiny town where she and Jimmy Carter were born, forever their home base as they climbed to the White House and traveled the world for humanitarian causes.

The former first lady, who died Nov. 19 at the age of 96, had her intimate funeral at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where she and her husband spent decades welcoming guests and where a wooden cross Jimmy Carter fashioned in his woodshop is displayed. Earlier tributes were held in nearby Americus and in Atlanta.

The former president, now 99 and in hospice care, sat in a wheelchair next to Maranatha’s front pew, wearing a dark suit and tie to say goodbye to his wife of 77 years.

The Carter family later accompanied her casket to the burial plot she’ll one day share with her husband, who also attended a Tuesday memorial where two other presidents and all the living first ladies joined the extended Carter family before Wednesday’s hometown funeral.

Associated Press

Backing for Haley grows among business leaders

The CEO of Wall Street’s largest bank threw his support behind Nikki Haley on Wednesday, just as a group of entrepreneurs confirmed that they were forming a super political action committee to try to draw independent voters to her.

Advertisement

The two developments provided new signs that opponents of former president Donald Trump in the business world are coalescing around Haley as their favored alternative.

“Even if you’re a very liberal Democrat, I urge you, help Nikki Haley, too,” Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said at The New York Times’ Deal Book Summit, a conference of global business leaders, addressing Wall Street executives in the room who might donate to candidates. “Get a choice on the Republican side that might be better than Trump.”

Dimon had called Haley late last month to praise her campaign, but his comments Wednesday were a far more public endorsement. He did not take the position that the nominee should be anyone but Trump, adding: “He might be the president. I have to deal with that, too.”

At the same time, Haley earned a new lift from the super PAC, called Independents Moving the Needle. It said it would initially focus on New Hampshire, where Republican voters are more moderate than in many other states — and, crucially, where voters who are not registered with a party can choose to participate in the Republican or Democratic primary race.

After the New Hampshire primary Jan. 23, the group will turn to South Carolina — Haley’s home state — and to “selected Super Tuesday states with open primaries,” according to a memo shared with the Times.

The founders of the super PAC are Frank Laukien, the CEO of a life-science research and diagnostics company; Jonathan Bush, the founder and CEO of a health care data company and a cousin of former President George W. Bush; Bonnie Anderson, the founder and CEO of a cancer testing company; Robert Fisher, a white-collar defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor; and Tamra Laukien, the founder and CEO of a health and wellness coaching company, who is married to Frank Laukien.

Advertisement

They said in the memo that they saw Haley “as a forward-thinking, next-generation leader, whose vision, values, integrity, optimism, and energy make her the best choice as the Republican presidential candidate.” They did not discuss specific policies but broadly praised her positions on issues including inflation, taxes, support for Ukraine and Israel, and border security.

A spokesperson for Haley’s campaign declined to comment.

The political network founded by billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch endorsed her Tuesday, and a number of executives and hedge fund investors have begun donating to her campaign in recent weeks.

New York Times