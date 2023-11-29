scorecardresearch Skip to main content
LETTERS

The Patriots’ quarterback problem

Updated November 29, 2023, 1 hour ago
New England Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones (center), Bailey Zappe (left), and Will Grier walked onto the field in Foxborough before the game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium Nov. 5. Grier was waived last week, before a game against the New York Giants.Maddie Meyer/Getty

Ben Volin’s Nov. 22 Sports column, “Obsession with ‘value’ has led Patriots to lowest point in decades,” is spot-on, especially regarding Tom Brady’s departure from New England. Here’s what Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick didn’t — and still don’t — understand about today’s NFL: Compared with the wins and revenue they generate, a generational quarterback is a bargain at any price.

Take, for example, the Kansas City Chiefs. They paid Patrick Mahomes a contract valued at $500 million and, because of it, are a perpetual Super Bowl contender, even with a rotating cast of wide receivers. Did the Chiefs shovel out an absurd amount of cash? Yes. Will they regret it? Absolutely not.

Matt Rocha

Melrose

