The Patriots’ quarterback problem

Ben Volin’s Nov. 22 Sports column, “Obsession with ‘value’ has led Patriots to lowest point in decades,” is spot-on, especially regarding Tom Brady’s departure from New England. Here’s what Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick didn’t — and still don’t — understand about today’s NFL: Compared with the wins and revenue they generate, a generational quarterback is a bargain at any price.

Take, for example, the Kansas City Chiefs. They paid Patrick Mahomes a contract valued at $500 million and, because of it, are a perpetual Super Bowl contender, even with a rotating cast of wide receivers. Did the Chiefs shovel out an absurd amount of cash? Yes. Will they regret it? Absolutely not.