Sun could be setting on a Plum Island landmark

Calls to preserve such a culturally celebrated, historic building are overwhelming and have included local politicians representing Newbury, Newburyport, West Newbury, Amesbury, and Salisbury; the Massachusetts Historical Commission and other historical commissions; the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, representing 750 businesses; the North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau; the Newburyport Preservation Trust and the Essex County Land Trust; several local churches and a synagogue; and the Support the Pink House nonprofit, which has collected thousands of signatures from those who live near, work near, or visit this North Shore treasure.

Re “Caught in a pink, marshy morass: Eight-year battle to save landmark near Plum Island may be lost” (Page A1, Nov. 20): The historic “Pink House” has been owned by the US Fish and Wildlife Service since 2011 but managed by the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, which announced last month that it is tearing down the structure soon. The iconic building has sat unobtrusively at the edge of the Great Salt Marsh, on Plum Island in Newbury, for almost 100 years.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Mandated by Congress under the National Historic Preservation Act, the Fish and Wildlife Service “conserves” 4,691 cultural and historic buildings on its lands and waters.

Advertisement

The Pink House should be number 4,692.

Laurie Ahern

Plum Island

Newbury





Places are ephemeral. It’s our memories that last.

Dear Pink House preservationists: This year my husband and I celebrated our 38th wedding anniversary. The family oceanfront home where we met and came to love each other is unoccupied and teetering on the edge of destruction. The landmark restaurant where we held our rehearsal dinner has been razed and replaced with a “function facility.” The church where we were married has been converted to a student union building (altar out, golf simulator in). The posh historic restaurant where we held our reception has been converted to an upscale burger bar. The charming country inn where we shared our first meal as husband and wife was ravaged by fire.

Advertisement

All of those places carried important family connections. And now all that’s left of the architecture of those precious days is housed only in our shared memories. We have survived to tell the tales, and while we will never be able to show our granddaughters these places where our union was formed, we can share our stories and that’s all that matters.

Kathleen Potter

Bradford