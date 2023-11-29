Yard signs have become a year-round ornament of Trump’s base

A recent letter writer noted that there are many yards throughout the region with Trump signs posted year round while there are few, if any, Biden signs to be seen (“Biden vs. Trump — how on earth could this be a tossup?” Letters, Nov. 15). The writer suggested there should be more of the latter.

But year-round partisan yard signs were not a thing before Donald Trump, and we should pause to reflect on the implications of that change.

Before Trump, political yard signs tended to appear in the days leading up to an election. Within hours of polls closing, signs came down. In its way, that simple action affirmed acceptance of how representative democracy is supposed to work.