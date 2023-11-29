Progress in Kansas: Wichita elects a libertarian

An immigrant from Guatemala who calls herself a "classical liberal," Lily Wu will be the only libertarian chief executive of a major US city. Lily Wu for Mayor

In his recognition of the election of Lily Wu, a registered Libertarian, as mayor of Wichita, Kan. (“Wichita picks a libertarian,” Opinion, Nov. 22), Jeff Jacoby points out that “libertarian principles at their best are incompatible with cant, log-rolling, something-for-everybody, and political largesse.”

Each of those terms refers to some immediate gratification that politicians can bestow on voters. Libertarianism, on the other hand, is more attuned to self-reliance and reliance on neighbors.