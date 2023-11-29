Where’s the public in the talks about Robert Kraft’s plan for a soccer stadium in Everett?

There has been no robust public conversation around the overall merits of Robert Kraft’s plan to bring the New England Revolution to Greater Boston. While stadium proponents have met with select environmental groups, there has been no broad-based, public debate over the specific terms of agreement between the Kraft Group and Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria. Meanwhile, Steve Tocco, of ML Strategies, who helped steer a casino to Everett, is working on behalf of Kraft, and public relations executive George Regan is advocating on behalf of DeMaria. A small piece of Boston land serves as the front door to the parcel — but no one involved in the stadium proposal reached out to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu until she expressed concerns about it. Since then, she and DeMaria have talked, and Tocco is now talking to city planners, too.

Building a soccer stadium on the contaminated site of a mostly shuttered power plant in Everett might be a good idea. But the way it has been fast-tracked in virtual secrecy by some of the usual politically connected suspects is classic Boston bad.

Advertisement

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Ricardo Patrón, a spokesperson for Wu, emailed a statement that said the mayor “is supportive of a stadium in the Boston area” but the pending matter of rezoning “is a state decision. The panel is situated partially on Boston land and would most significantly impact Boston, but the city has not had any discussions about this site to date.”

Meanwhile, the public remains out of the loop.

Process-wise, here’s what’s happening: The same legislative conference committee that’s deciding how much money should go to shelter the homeless is also deciding whether to lift a designation on 43 acres of Everett land that currently puts restrictions on how it can be used. The better way to accomplish that would have been a stand-alone bill, triggering public hearings and more scrutiny. Instead, the Senate included it in its version of a supplemental budget. The House did not. Now, it’s all before a conference committee made up of House and Senate lawmakers.

Advertisement

Those working behind the scenes on the deal say Kraft would pay between $50 million and $80 million to clean up the site and has committed to a raft of community benefits, including a waterfront park, community center, and a housing stabilization fund. The overall cost of the project is estimated at $600 million. No public money is being sought — for now.

In an interview, DeMaria said the restriction on the land as a “Designated Port Area” puts outdated limits on its use. Removing it, he said, is “a daunting process” — thus the need for behind-the-scenes string-pulling. If true, the policy should be changed across the board, not just for a well-connected billionaire.

“The future of the working waterfront shouldn’t be decided in a serial, piecemeal override of the process,” Bradley Campbell, president and CEO of the Conservation Law Foundation, told me. He’s right about that. But this being Boston with all its assorted entanglements, the foundation’s legitimate concerns also allow stadium advocates to raise questions about a possible conflict of interest.

The 25,000-seat soccer stadium could also be an outdoor concert venue. The chair of the CLF board, Sara Molyneaux, is married to veteran concert producer Don Law, the president of Live Nation-New England, who, according to people working on the stadium proposal, has some interest in restricting new concert venues. Asked about it, Campbell said, “There has been no discussion of this issue [concerts] with anyone on my board.” He added, “I’m quite confident in my own integrity.” People working on the stadium deal also point out that T.D. Garden and Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox principle owner John Henry, who also owns the Boston Globe) might also have an interest in the emergence of another concert venue.

Advertisement

It’s not government’s role to eliminate all competition. But all the costs and benefits of a proposal like this should weighed, which is another reason for a full public discussion. Another issue: What impact would an Everett stadium have on Boston’s plans to refurbish George White Stadium in Franklin Park at a cost of $30 million? In September, the National Women’s Soccer League announced that Boston had been awarded expansion rights for a professional women’s soccer team and that Boston Unity Soccer Partners would work with city officials to upgrade the stadium. Asked about that, Patrón told me, “We talked to Boston Unity and we remain confident in our partnership with them to renovate White Stadium.”

Stadium advocates say that changing the designation on the land is only a first step in a long process that would have more public input. “I would hope we have the opportunity to replace a shuttered, environmentally endangered power plant and replace it with a waterfront park and beautiful facility,” Tocco said.

Advertisement

The public also deserves the opportunity to get the full story on this stadium, from start to finish. So far, that has not happened.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.