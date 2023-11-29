Home of the Week: For less than $600k, a three-bedroom Roslindale condo

Year built 1920

Square feet 884

Bedrooms 3

Baths 1 full

Water/Sewer Public

Fee $300 a month

Taxes $4,000 (estimated, without residential exemption)

Once it was the South End. Then Jamaica Plain had its turn. Now Roslindale is drawing heightened attention from prospective homeowners pulled by the renewed vibrancy of Roslindale Village, The Substation coworking space/brewery, proximity to the commuter rail, and ready access to green space, including Sherrin Woods, which the neighborhood shares with Hyde Park, and George Wright Golf Course.

Our Home of the Week, a second-floor condo, is less than a mile from the golf course. Upgrades to this property include new hardscaping, including the stone retaining wall that forms the front edge of the property and wraps around the driveway. The unit comes with three parking spots.

The unit occupies the second floor. Kevin Ochoa/The Movement Productions

There are eight stairs from the sidewalk to the front porch, where two doors beckon. The door on the left goes to our Home of the Week. The stairwell ends at an open floor plan encompassing the living room and kitchen. The flooring throughout much of the home is vinyl planks that mimic wood.

The kitchen (110 square feet) is designed like extended arms. To the left is a wall of white Shaker-style cabinets, subway tile, and the stainless steel gas stove and refrigerator. On the right, there’s a peninsula with a waterfall edge, seating for three, and a pair of lights with copper covers. The counters are quartz, and the cabinet pulls are black.

The living room (114 square feet) forms a rectangle in the front of the unit. The space comes with two windows, recessed lighting, and a pair of doors: one to the 35-square-foot study, the second to a 196-square-foot bedroom — the largest space in the home. In comparison, the third bedroom is 66 square feet.

The living room spans the front of the unit. Kevin Ochoa/The Movement Productions

This bedroom is the largest. Kevin Ochoa/The Movement Productions

A long hall connects the two ends of the unit. The full bath sits in the middle. It offers a long single vanity, gray Shaker-style cabinetry with dark pulls, porcelain tile flooring, and a shower behind black-framed glass doors. The surround is quartz.

The bathroom comes with a long quartz counter and open shelving. Kevin Ochoa/The Movement Productions

The primary bedroom is toward the end of the hall on the right side. It’s 131 square feet and has windows on two walls, recessed lighting, and a single-door closet.

The primary bedroom comes with recessed lighting. Kevin Ochoa/The Movement Productions

The second bedroom is set up as an office. Kevin Ochoa/The Movement Productions

The hallway ends with a door to the private rear porch, which has stairs to the paving stone patio the units share.

The second-floor deck belongs to this unit only. Kevin Ochoa/The Movement Productions

Unit owners share this paver patio. Kevin Ochoa/The Movement Productions

Other highlights of the home: central air, updated electrical, and all new windows, walls, flooring, and ceilings. The roof of this two-unit building is new, too.

Baris Berk with United Brokers is the listing agent.

Baris Berk with United Brokers is the listing agent.

