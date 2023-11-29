US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday night.

Harris is set to join Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other high-ranking American officials at the two-week event that begins Thursday. She is expected to address the summit later this week.

President Joe Biden isn’t planning to attend COP28, according to people familiar with the situation. Under Biden, the US rejoined the Paris Agreement and has been an active, forceful member in the conference of parties that meets annually to negotiate for efforts to shrink global greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a warming world.