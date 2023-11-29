Blue Hills, Bay Path reign supreme in state vocational bowls

Senior Aidan Landers rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns while adding two fumble recoveries and a sack on defense for the Warriors (9-4).

Fueled by their three-pronged rushing attack, the host Warriors rattled off 44 unanswered points to claim their second MVADA Small Schools Vocational Championship in the last three years, 44-7, over Tri-County in Canton Wednesday night.

After allowing a touchdown on the first play of the game, the Blue Hills football team locked in.

“I remember sophomore year, being with those seniors, seeing all those smiles on their faces,” said Landers, who was a part of the 2021 team. “It’s great to feel the feeling they were feeling.”

The Cougars (7-5) struck first when senior Anthony Lum returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. But from that point on, the Warriors leaned on Landers and his two fellow senior backs, Matthew Begin and Caiden Montas.

Begin added 147 yards and two scores, and Montas supplied 123 rushing yards as the three backs consistently found running lanes thanks to their offensive line, which coach Ed Madden highlighted as the key to the Warriors’ prolific rushing.

“Having linemen that like to block and having backs that like to run, they’re a machine,” Madden said. “Brayden Mahoney, he’s the operator, too. Two years at quarterback. [He] probably doesn’t get enough credit.”

The Blue Hills defense forced four turnovers — the two fumbles Landers snatched up, and two late interceptions.

It’s the Warriors’ fourth overall vocational bowl win, and it’s what Madden described as a perfect sendoff for his seniors.

“This is the mountain that we always want to climb,” Madden said. “The vocational championship, that’s the destination. Sometimes we don’t get there, so to be able to get there this year and for them to pull it out, it means the world.

Blue Hills 44, Tri-County 7

at Canton High

Tri-County (7-5) 7 0 0 0 — 7

Blue Hills (9-4) 0 22 8 14 — 44

TC — Anthony Lum 75 KO return (Alden Welch-Tyree PAT)

BH — Brayden Mahoney 1 run (Caiden Montas run)

BH — Aidan Landers 19 run (run failed)

BH — Matthew Begin 1 run (Mahoney pass to Jimmy Donovan)

BH — Landers 13 run (Begin run)

BH — Landers 10 run (Montas run)

BH — Begin 7 run (run failed)

State Vocational Large

Bay Path 42, Blackstone Valley 41 — Junior running back Kaiden Brochu amassed more than 400 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Minutemen to their second straight Super Bowl title with a thrilling victory over Blackstone Valley at Millbury High School.

“I’m going to give all of the credit to my line,” said Brochu, who carried 31 times for 290 yards and scoring runs of 38 and 4 yards. “They made the holes for me and I know where to take it every time.”

Brochu also scored on a 93-yard kickoff return that came in response to Alex Burgos’s 14-yard TD pass to Nicholas Whitlock on Blackstone Valley’s opening possession for a 7-0 lead. Brochu also had 3 catches for 56 yards and a 9-yard TD grab.

“It feels great, that’s the goal,” said Bay Path coach Cody Giampa. “You don’t play to participate, we play to win. Winning championships is what we want to do and these kids have busted their tails to put us in positions to win.”

Trailing 41-36 with less than two minutes to play, quarterback Scovil Corey found junior wide receiver Aidan Fausek for a 24-yard touchdown pass to give Bay Path a 42-41 lead with 1:16 left to play. It was Fausek’s only catch of the night, but it was also the biggest.

“I was waiting for it and I was hoping it was going to come,” Fausek said. “Me and Corey, we’ve practiced all off-season for this and it finally came down to that final play and we did it, we executed.

“That was probably the biggest touchdown of my life,” he added. “I’ve had a couple [touchdowns] throughout the season, but that was by far the best and most important one I’ve ever had.”

Bay Path 42, Blackstone Valley 41

at Millbury High

Blackstone Valley 13 8 14 6 — 41

Bay Path 8 13 7 14 — 42

BVT — Nicholas Whitlock 14 pass from Alex Burgos (Dale Boudreau PAT)

BP — Kaiden Brochu 93 kickoff return (Elias Vega pass to Jake Reed)

BVT — Adam Fransen 7 run (kick fail)

BP — Brochu 38 run (run fail)

BVT — Burgos 41 run (Burgos pass to Fransen)

BP — Scovil Corey 1 run (Alex Skladzian PAT)

BVT — Whitlock 23 pass from Burgos (Boudreau PAT)

BP — Brouchu 4 run (Skladzian PAT)

BVT — Ryan Rezek 53 pass from Burgos (Boudreau PAT)

BP — Brochu 9 pass from Corey (Brayden Downs run)

BVT — Burgos 10 run (pass fail)

BP — Aiden Fausek 24 pass from Corey (pass fail)

Mike Puzzanghera reported from Canton, Ethan Winter reported from Millbury.Charlton.



